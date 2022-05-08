Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-08 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Chesapeake; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Newport News; Norfolk,...alerts.weather.gov
