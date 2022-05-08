Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood; Renville The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. .As rainfall continues over the area today during repeated thunderstorms, the Minnesota River will remain out of its banks near Morton for the next few days, and will rise to moderate flood stage later today. For the Minnesota River...including Morton...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At Morton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Fleischer Rd flooded in North Redwood; storm sewers closed off and bypass pumping begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1130 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 22.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Thursday was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.9 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.4 feet on 03/31/2009.

