Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
weather.gov
4 days ago
Effective: 2022-05-09 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain...
Effective: 2022-05-12 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Phillips A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Phillips County through 145 PM CDT At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Edmond, or 16 miles north of Hill City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Logan around 125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Prairie View and Long Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-09 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PEPIN...SOUTHEASTERN DUNN AND SOUTHWESTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES At 810 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mondovi, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Pepin, southeastern Dunn and southwestern Eau Claire Counties, including the following locations... Rock Falls and Caryville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Isanti; Mille Lacs; Sherburne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MILLE LACS...WEST CENTRAL ISANTI AND NORTHEASTERN SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 1208 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Princeton, or 18 miles west of Cambridge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Zimmerman, Princeton, Spencer Brook and Princeton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Cochran; Lamb; Parmer; Swisher RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN PANHANDLE AND MUCH OF THE SOUTH PLAINS * Timing...Noon to 8 PM. * Wind...Southwest at 15 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN PANHANDLE AND MUCH OF THE SOUTH PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Timing...Noon to 9 PM. * Wind...Southwest at 15 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Wahpeton. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Storm sewer valves are closed and interior pumping begins (Breckenridge). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.2 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-05-10 09:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Yukon River at Stevens Village. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Possible rapid rise in water levels due to ice jams and ice jam flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-10 09:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following area, Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...A possible ice jam is causing water to rise in Galena. Water has risen several feet in the last 24 hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 41.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.2 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Friday evening by 845 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown; Spink The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Stratford affecting Brown and Spink Counties. James River At Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Stratford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Significant amounts of agricultural lands begin flooding At 16.0 feet, 137th Street and 140th Street are flooded At 17.0 feet, County roads begin flooding and the road 2 miles north of the gauging location is one of the first to flood * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM CDT Thursday was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 16.7 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLE LACS...EASTERN BENTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 1153 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Foley, or 18 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milaca, Foley, Foreston, Glendorado, Granite Ledge, Pease, Gilman, Oak Park, Ronneby and Rum River. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Isanti; Kanabec; Pine; Ramsey; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 205 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA CHISAGO ISANTI KANABEC PINE RAMSEY WASHINGTON
Comments / 0