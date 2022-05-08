Legals for May, 8 2022

No. 28578 INVITATION TO BID The City of Kalispell, Montana will receive sealed bids for the 1st Ave Alley EN Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project. The project includes furnishing labor, materials and equipment required to replace an existing 6-inch and 8-inch Vertified Clay Pipe (VCP) and Concrete sewer main with approximately 2,030 linear feet of 8-inch PVC sewer main. Also included in the project are manhole removal and replacement, bypass pumping, sewer service connections, paved surface restoration, and landscape and sidewalk restoration. Bidding documents may be examined at the City of Kalispell Public Works Department, 201 First Avenue East, Kalispell, Montana 59901, and through QuestCDN. Full bidding instructions and the portal to QuestCDN is located on the city of Kalispell website at https://kalispell.com/bids.aspx. The City will be only accepting online electronic bids through QuestCDN. The pre-bid meeting will be held on May 12, 2022 at 2:30 PM in the City Hall First Floor Conference Room, 201 First Avenue East, Kalispell, Montana 59901. Bids will be received by QuestCDN until 2:00 PM on Thursday May 19, 2022. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City Hall First Floor Conference Room, 201 First Avenue East, Kalispell, Montana 59901, at 4:00 PM on Thursday May 19, 2022. Authorized by order of the City Council of the City of Kalispell, Montana, in a regular meeting held on August 16, 2021. City of Kalispell, Aimee Brunckhorst, CMC, City Clerk May 1, 8, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28575 Montana Eleventh Judicial District Court Flathead County In the Matter of the Name Change of Creek Nathaniel Fajt: Creek Nathaniel Fajt, Petitioner Cause No.: DV-22-471 ROBERT B ALLISON Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Creek Nathaniel Fajt to Creek Nathaniel Orwell. The hearing will be on 06/29/2022 at 8:30 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Flathead County. Date:04/26/2022 PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court BY: /s/ JENNIFER McMULLEN Deputy Clerk of Court May 1, 8, 15, 22, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28574 Legal Ad Olney North Timber sale: The MT DNRC, Stillwater State Forest Unit is proposing to harvest 3-5 million board feet (MMbf) from within a 2,345-acre surrounding Olney, Montana, in the Stillwater State Forest, in Flathead County, (Section 33, T33N R23W; Sections 5, 6, 7, 8, 17, 18, T32N R24W). The proposed project would generate revenue for the following Trusts: MSU 2nd Grant, Pine Hills School, Montana Tech, School for the Deaf and Blind, Eastern College-MSU/Western College-U of M and Public Buildings. The Montana DNRC invites written comments and suggestions concerning this proposal by May 27th, 2022, to MT DNRC Stillwater Unit, PO Box 164, Olney, MT 59927. Stillwater State Forest Unit 406-881-2674, email; Joshua.tomlin@mt.gov. May 5, 8, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28580 The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services seeks comment on its request for a waiver of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) rule governing the maximum amount of FY 2022 LIHEAP Funding that may be used in the Low Income Weatherization Assistance Program. Draft copies of the Department's waiver request may be obtained by writing the Department of Public Health and Human Services, 1400 Carter Drive, P.O. Box 202956, Helena, MT 59620-2956 or by calling 406-447-4269. Written comments must be received by 5:00 PM, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28579 PUBLIC NOTICE NO. MT-22-08 May 2, 2022 PURPOSE OF PUBLIC NOTICE The purpose of this notice is to state the Department's intention to issue a wastewater discharge permit to the facility listed in this notice and hold a public hearing on the issuance of this permit. This permit is issued by the Department under the authority of 75-5-402, Montana Code Annotated (MCA); the Administrative Rules of Montana (ARM) 17.30.1301 et seq., Montana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (MPDES); and Sections 402 and 303 of the Federal Clean Water Act. The Water Protection Bureau has prepared a draft permit for the facility listed below. Copies of the draft permit, fact sheet, and environmental assessment are available upon request from the Water Protection Bureau or on the Department's website https://deq.mt.gov/public/index APPLICANT INFORMATION PERMIT/CATEGORY: General Permit: Domestic Sewage Treatment Lagoons - Batch and Non-Discharging Facilities GEOGRAPHIC REGION: Statewide (except within the boundaries of Indian Reservations) FACILITIES: Privately owned and Publicly owned Treatment Works RECEIVING WATER: State Surface Water PERMIT NUMBER: MTG580000 The Department is proposing to renew the General Permit for Domestic Sewage Treatment Lagoons; Batch and Non-Discharging Facilities to provide statewide MPDES coverage for a five-year cycle. There are 21 facilities currently operating under the previous General Permit which may be eligible for coverage under the proposed General Permit. To be eligible, the domestic lagoon must have an average daily design flow rate of less than one million gallons per day and must not accept significant industrial contribution. The facility must be able to meet the effluent limits, monitoring, reporting, and recordkeeping requirements in the renewed General Permit. For batch dischargers this includes no discharge during the months that narrative nutrient criteria apply (typically July 1st - September 30th). PUBLIC COMMENT Public comments are invited and must be received by 11:59 p.m. on JUNE 2, 2022. Comments may be directed to the DEQ Water Quality Division, Water Protection Bureau, PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620. All comments received or postmarked by 11:59 p.m. on JUNE 2, 2022, will be considered in the formulation of final determinations to be imposed on the permit. If you wish to comment electronically, you may e-mail DEQWPBPublicComments@mt.gov A public hearing will be held on the draft discharge permit, the fact sheet, environmental assessment, and the Department's tentative determination at 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Room 111 of the Lee Metcalf Building located at 1520 East 6th Ave., in Helena, Montana. The Department will respond to all substantive comments and issue a final decision within sixty days of this notice or as soon as possible thereafter. Additional information may be obtained upon request by calling (406) 444-5546 or by writing to the aforementioned address. The administrative record, including the permit application and other pertinent information, is maintained at the Water Protection Bureau office in Helena and is available for review during business hours. PUBLIC NOTICE NO. MT-22-08 May 2, 2022 May 8, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28581 INVITATION TO BID Online electronic sealed Bids will be received by the City of Troy until 1:00 pm, local time, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, for construction of the Troy Water Improvements 2022 project. All received Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at Robert Peccia and Associates via phone conference (details below). The project primarily consists of furnishing materials, labor, and equipment required to complete the following work: Base Bid: Install 1,036' of new 10" PVC water main beginning approximately 450' northeast of the 6th Avenue and Highway 2 intersection then run southeast through an existing utility easement adjacent to the WF Morrison Elementary School's softball fields. The new main will then run south and parallel to the St. Regis Haul Road and connect to existing water main in front of the City's Historical Center. This project also includes the installation of one fire hydrant, several gate valves, two water main connections, and four (4) water services for the following business: Napa, R Place Restaurant, Stein Market -north, and Stein Market - south. The Stein Market water services will be installed by way of directional drilling. For this project, bids will only be received and accepted via the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN. A contractor may view the contract documents at no cost prior to becoming a Planholder. Project bid documents and addenda must be downloaded from QuestCDN, which will add your company to the Planholder List and allow access to vBid online bidding, for the submittal of your bid. Complete digital project bidding documents are available to download at www.questcdn.com or www.rpa-hln.com/rpa-current-projects-bidding.html, (eBidDoc # 8195908) for a non-refundable charge of $15.00. Bidders will be charged an additional fee of $15.00 to submit a bid electronically. Contact QuestCDN Customer Support at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in membership registration, downloading digital project information and vBid online bid submittal. The contract documents, consisting of half size Drawings and Project Specifications, may be examined or obtained at the office of Robert Peccia and Associates, located at 3147 Saddle Drive, Helena, MT 59601, (406) 447-5000 for a non-refundable fee of $150 per set. In addition, the Drawings and Project Specifications may also be examined at all plan room centers available through MontanaBid.com. A prebid conference will be held at the Troy City Hall, commencing at 1:00 pm, Monday, May 9, 2022. Those interested in bidding the project are encouraged to attend this meeting. Bids will be received on a price basis as described in the Contract Documents. Bid security in the amount of 10 percent of the total Bid must accompany each Bid. Within 10 calendar days after the Notice of Award, the successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor and Materials Payment Bond guaranteeing faithful performance and the payment of all bills and obligations arising from the performance of the contract. The bonds will each be equal to 100 percent of the contract amount. Work at the site is to commence within 10 calendar days after the written Notice to Proceed is issued. Completion of the work is required within 45 Calendar days. The project includes liquidated damages that will be assessed as set forth in the Special Provisions per calendar day if the work is not complete within the allotted contract time. Each bidder will be required to be registered with the State of Montana, Department of Labor and Industry prior to bidding this project. No Bid may be withdrawn within a period of 60 days after the date for opening bids. Instructions to join the bid opening are listed below: Join by phone Conference Number: 1-406-447-5001 Guest Passcode: 62420089# The City of Troy reserves the right to reject all Bids, to waive informalities, and to reject nonconforming, irregular, non-responsive or conditional Bids. City of Troy By: /s/ Charles Ekstedt Mayor Address: P.O. Box 823 301 East Kootenai Avenue Troy, MT 59935 May 1, 8, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________