Opinion: Warehouse plan unfit for Newtown

Thumbs up to Carly Simon, who grew up in Stamford, being named an inductee in the 2022 Class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Simon had a memorable childhood in Connecticut. Among other things, her family hosted Baseball Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson while the Robinsons were building a home in the city (she became an unofficial Brooklyn Dodgers mascot). While Connecticut claims only a few Rock & Roll Hall of Famers as natives (notably Rockville's Gene Pitney), the state has also occasionally been the home to inductees such as Paul Simon (New Canaan), Diana Ross (Greenwich), Ronnie Spector (Danbury), Keith Richards (Weston), Alan Freed (Stamford), Alice Cooper (Greenwich) and Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz of Talking Heads (Westport).

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO