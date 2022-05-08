ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Conservatives eye government shutdown to ax Biden DHS 'disinformation' board

By Nihal Krishan
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IAurW_0fWpVekO00

House Republicans are seeking to defund the Biden administration's controversial Disinformation Governance Board , and conservative members are eager to threaten a shutdown to do so if necessary.

House GOP Republicans, including the offices of firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), told the Washington Examiner that Republicans would support using the government’s annual spending bill as a way to remove funding for the Department of Homeland Security’s new disinformation board, which the GOP sees as a vessel to censor conservative speech.

Some Republicans even said they would be willing to shut down the government if Democrats resist.

“We should use the power of the purse to stop this disinformation craziness that the Biden administration is doing,” Republican Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) told the Washington Examiner.

“But we should use that power for other things too, like securing the border, because the Democrats need us for certain things like keeping the government open, and we should use that leverage to get what we want,” Bishop said.

Bishop said that congressional Republicans should be “far more aggressive” about using the government spending package negotiations to accomplish their policy goals, such as eliminating the disinformation board, and encouraged other Republicans to shut down the government if need be.

BIDEN DISINFO CZAR WAS HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP DOUBTER

Homeland Security announced the creation of the board last week to coordinate the federal government’s activities related to countering disinformation, with an immediate focus on foreign threats like unauthorized migration to the United States and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The board will be led by Nina Jankowicz, a former disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center and adviser to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, who has a history of controversial and misleading statements.

The conception of disinformation has become a controversial and polarizing matter. Liberals say disinformation, meaning false information spread deliberately and covertly, is a threat to democracy. Conservatives, though, increasingly say that the threat of disinformation is wrongly used as a cover to censor them.

Republicans are concerned that the board could be used to restrict free speech and are willing to take aggressive measures to shut it down.

“We’re open to removing the funding for this board in any way necessary, including the appropriations and government funding process, because this board is tyrannical,” said Ben Stout, Boebert’s communications director. “We're willing to go to the mattresses over this.”

Boebert earlier this week introduced a bill, the Protecting Free Speech Act , to terminate the disinformation board and prohibit any federal funds from being used to carry out the activities of any other entity that is substantially similar.

The legislation has quickly garnered the support of over 60 House GOP members, including almost all of the House Republican leadership, including Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and Judiciary Committee ranking member Jim Jordan (R-OH).

Despite the strong GOP support, the measure is unlikely to move to the floor, given the Democratic majority in Congress.

This is why some Republicans are open to using the federal government funding process to eliminate funding for the disinformation board instead.

“To avoid a government shutdown, Democrats will have to allow this disinformation board to have its wings clipped,” a senior House Republican aide told the Washington Examiner.

“Democrats won't want to be known for shutting down the government over a controversial and politically unpopular disinformation board with the midterms around the corner. Republicans will have a field day attacking them relentlessly on this,” the aide added.

Republicans are also concerned about a February bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security saying the federal government plans to work with public and private sector partners, including Big Tech companies, to reduce the "proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Homeland Security defines disinformation as information "deliberately created to mislead, harm, or manipulate a person, social group, organization, or country," while misinformation is "false, but not created or shared with the intention of causing harm.”

Comments / 129

Lori Woo
1d ago

Democrats will stop at nothing to misinform the public! They already use mainstream media to spread their lies that Biden is doing a great job and problems arising are all because of Trump....lies, lies, lies! They have been using tech social platforms for stopping the Truth and are probably very scared about Twitter becoming free speech (as they all should be). Biden gets his rule book from China which is communist! Wake up Democrats!

Reply(3)
16
Lee S.
2d ago

Yes please whatever is necessary to disolve the Disinformation/Misinformation Board. The American People who support the First Amendment thank you!

Reply(6)
31
Kurt Griffin
3d ago

well that might work if half of the people calling themselves Republicans weren't actually RINO's in league with the Democrats helping them get these crazy unconstitutional laws passed

Reply(6)
37
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Dan Bishop
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Elise Stefanik
Washington Examiner

What is Biden hiding in his executive order on elections?

The privilege of voting is precious to the people and is coveted around the world. Participating in elections is a hallmark of our citizenship. It is arguably the most consequential way that citizens can influence the direction of our republic. Lawmakers have an obligation to guard that privilege vigilantly, but the Biden administration has chosen instead to weaken the protections that ensure the integrity of the ballot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Pence calls Biden’s ‘MAGA crowd’ extremism charge a ‘desperate’ deflection by admin ‘grasping for straws’

EXCLUSIVE: Former Vice President Mike Pence calls President Biden’s "MAGA crowd" extremism charge a "desperate" deflection by the administration "grasping for straws" due to its tanking approval rating. Biden labeled MAGA as the "most extreme" political organization in recent U.S. history on Wednesday, in reaction to a leaked draft...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Conservatives#Government Shutdown#Homeland Security#Democrats#House#Republicans#Gop#The Washington Examiner
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

Why Donald Trump is now undermining his greatest — and only — presidential achievement

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he was seen as a "populist" right-wing politician railing about free trade and immigration to push an isolationist worldview, all of which was out of step with what we knew as the modern conservative movement up to that moment. Sure there had been a rump group of paleoconservatives, like Pat Buchanan, who had staged a couple of fringe presidential campaigns in prior decades. The independent candidacy of millionaire Ross Perot had raised some of the same issues and appealed to many of the same voter concerns. But it was Trump whose TV celebrity and flamboyant personality managed to take those ideas straight into the mainstream of the Republican Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
Fox News

Hannity breaks down new bombshells in the Durham probe

Fox News host Sean Hannity was joined by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan and Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz on Thursday's "Hannity," to discuss the latest revelations in the Durham investigation. SEAN HANNITY: We have major updates in special counsel John Durham's long investigation into the origins of the Russia probe....
DURHAM, NC
Fox News

Joe Biden won't run in 2024

President Joe Biden reportedly told former President Barack Obama he will run for re-election. It doesn’t matter what Biden tells anyone today. What matters is what is about to happen in November. In a little over six months, Republicans will likely win the House and the Senate. As important...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
205K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy