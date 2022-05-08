ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Dijk: “It Is Frustrating To Drop Points”

By WaterWorldIsMyNightmare
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool went into last night’s matchup with Tottenham at Anfield knowing it would be their toughest remaining test on the road to hopefully securing their second Premier League title in three years and keeping the quadruple dream alive. Spurs took the lead in the second half, and the Reds were able...

