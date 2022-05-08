White Sox bring 1-0 series lead over Red Sox into game 2

Chicago White Sox (11-13, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-17, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-3, 8.40 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (3-0, 1.38 ERA, .92 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -146, White Sox +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Boston Red Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Boston has gone 4-7 at home and 10-17 overall. The Red Sox have a 4-12 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Chicago is 7-6 in home games and 11-13 overall. The White Sox are 3-8 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has a .347 batting average to rank fourth on the Red Sox, and has eight doubles and two home runs. Rafael Devers is 14-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Tim Anderson has a .321 batting average to rank second on the White Sox, and has five doubles and three home runs. Jose Abreu is 11-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .232 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .237 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (illness), Rich Hill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.