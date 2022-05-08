Dodgers aim to keep win streak going against the Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers (18-7, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-16, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (3-1, 2.12 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (1-3, 5.13 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -201, Cubs +170

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to keep a five-game win streak intact when they take on the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 4-9 in home games and 9-16 overall. The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

Los Angeles has an 18-7 record overall and a 10-2 record in home games. The Dodgers have the best team ERA in baseball at 2.11.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI while hitting .253 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 8-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .316 batting average to rank third on the Dodgers, and has eight doubles, a triple and three home runs. Mookie Betts is 13-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .181 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .225 batting average, 1.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (ankle), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.