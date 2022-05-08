Kid’s Safety Day, Cookout brings youth, first responders together in Manistee

Manistee Fire Department Captain Chris Jeffries helps a young girl lift a fire hose at a Manistee County Library event on May 5. The department is also co-hosting the Kid’s Safety Day and Cookout event in Manistee. (File photo)

MANISTEE — A list of first response agencies and others are coming together in Manistee on Saturday to connect youth and community while also supplying hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages.

The Kid’s Safety Day and Cookout is scheduled to go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Armory Youth Project’s parking lot in Manistee. The event is hosted by the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee City Fire Department.

At the Manistee County Public Safety Committee Meeting on Friday, Manistee Chief Josh Glass, said the event has a number of community partners who are participating in the event.

“We feel very fortunate to have so many partners willing to come together so quickly to provide safety materials or our kids. Boating safety, water safety, body safety, fire safety … all these partners came together,” Glass reported. “We haven’t had this type of event in years (or) ever. We’re very excited to have it.”

As a weather alternate, the event’s exhibits will move inside of the Armory Youth Project building.

The following activities are part of the event:

• Manistee City Police Department is planning to have a patrol car and Polaris with beach safety materials;

• The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is expected to have a dive trailer and K-9;

• The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Public Safety Department plans to have a patrol car and boat with boater safety materials;

• Michigan State Police may be in attendance with cyber K-9 and bomb squad boat, and possibly a dive team trailer;

• Lakeshore Children's Advocacy Center plans to have staff available with body safety literature;

• City Fire will be present fire safety trailer and ladder truck;

• The Little River Casino and Resort is expecting to have a virtual fire extinguisher exhibit; and

• A flag raising ceremony by Rolling Thunder is also planned.