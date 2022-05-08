ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeport, CA

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Thursday, April 28

By Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌Department‌ ‌
 4 days ago

Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. SUBJS ARE TALKING LOUDLY AND BANGING ON THE CEILING. RP ASKED THEM TO QUIET DOWN BUT THAT HAVEN'T...RP DOES NOT WANT CONTACT. Disposition: GONE ON ARRIVAL. 04:50 911 HANG...

mendofever.com

Internet and Telephone Service Interrupted from Covelo to Westport to Fort Bragg

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. AT&T representatives have informed us that the following areas could be experiencing telecommunication services impacts:. Branscomb. Laytonville. Willits. Casper. Covelo. Fort Bragg. Rockport. Westport. Leggett. Landlines in Fort Bragg and Ukiah are experiencing service interruptions. These...
COVELO, CA
mendofever.com

Group of Thieves Steal Roughly One Dozen Pairs of Apple Airpods from Ukiah’s Walmart

Yesterday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m. four juveniles and one 20-year-old man conducted an organized burglary at Ukiah’s Walmart stealing multiple pairs of AirPods and fleeing the premises. Local law enforcement later apprehended them. Ukiah Police Department’s Lieutenant Andrew Phillips told us the five suspects entered Walmart, “smashed the...
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake Oaks prepares for annual Catfish Derby

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. — Organizers are putting the final touches on one of Lake County’s most popular outdoor events, the annual Catfish Derby. The three-day event will take place from Friday, May 13, through Sunday, May 15. On the shores of the highly productive and ancient Clear Lake,...
CLEARLAKE OAKS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Palo Alto Man Theodore Fletcher Drowns In Lake Tahoe Near Meek’s Bay

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Palo Alto man drowned last week after falling out of a boat on Lake Tahoe. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at around 9:20 a.m, authorities received the report that two men had fallen from their boat into the water near Meek’s Bay. Deputies, the Coast Guard, and firefighters responded to the scene, where they discovered that one of the boaters was able to get out of the water on their own. The other boater, later identified as 58-year-old Theodore Fletcher of Palo Alto, could be seen at the bottom of the lake under approximately 15 feet of water. The Coast Guard recovered Fletcher from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Healdsburg Teen Arrested for Possessing Ghost Gun

A teenager has been arrested in Healdsburg for carrying a ghost gun. On Saturday evening, a patrolling deputy in the area of Front Street and Healdsburg Avenue saw three people wearing gang colors and drinking beer near the railroad tracks where the tracks cross the river. Deputies approached the group and found two were adult men and the third was a male teenager. Deputies searched the teen’s backpack and found a loaded 9mm ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine. The teen was cited for misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and the following felonies: minor illegally possessing a concealed weapon, felon or addict in possession of a firearm, and possession of a large capacity magazine. He was released to a parent.
HEALDSBURG, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Preliminary hearing for deadly fight case in Butte County continued

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - New details have emerged in the case for the deadly fight at the Feather Falls Casino in Oroville. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said the preliminary hearing for suspect Michael Livermore was continued to Thursday. Ramsey said the defense just received the victim's autopsy report...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF investigators bust major international auto burglary fencing operation

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Investigators with the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said they have broken up an international fencing operation that was allegedly shipping stolen goods ripped off in vehicle burglaries across the Bay Area to buyers as far away as Vietnam.District Attorney Chesa Boudin said his investigators used secret tracking devices stashed inside laptops and other electronic devices that were left in plain view inside bait cars. The stolen items then lead them to the operation's alleged mastermind Quoc Le, who was being held on multiple felony and misdemeanor possession of stolen property charges."I commend our special investigations...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lake County News

The inaugural Agriculture and Natural Resources Career Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 11, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 401 Martin St. in Lakeport.

All Lake County high school students are invited to attend in hopes of gaining knowledge. and excitement about ag and natural resource careers, and those that support these. Participating farms, businesses and other organizations include MorningStar Farms, JAK Drilling, Clear Lake Lava, Mendo Lake Food Hub, Scully Packing, Mendocino College Ag Department, Lake County Vector Control, Lake County Public Health, Equus Workforce Solutions, NCPA, Reynolds Systems, Woodland College, Mendocino College, Cal Fire – Forestry, Cal Fire – Prevention, California State Parks, Beckstoffer Vineyards, Lake County Winegrape Commission, Brassfield Winery, Pacific Coast Horseshoeing, Holdenried Farms, Peace & Plenty Farm, Leonardis Organics, Edenberry Farm, Lake County Agriculture Commissioner, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, US Army, Lakeport Police Department and the city of Lakeport.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Killed, Four Injured in Car Crash on State Route 4 in Antioch

One person was killed, and four others were injured following a crash on SR-4 in the Antioch area on the night of Sunday, May 8, 2022. The incident took place on eastbound State Route 4 and was said to have involved one vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
ANTIOCH, CA
Lake County News

Johnston: In DA’s race, experience is everything

I received a flyer from Anthony Farrington who is running for district attorney. In it he states, “Lake County motels have become magnets and safe havens for criminals and a revolving door for the homeless.”. I find this statement to be disrespectful to the motel owners and the homeless.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sought in brutal weekend assault in SF Visitacion Valley

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco have released photos of a man suspected of brutally assaulting a woman in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood over the weekend.Around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Desmond Street and Sunnydale Avenue after reports of an assault.When officers arrived, the victim told police she was walking in the area of Sunnydale Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard when the suspect began yelling what was described as "incoherent statements" and acting erratic. Police said the woman attempted to cross the street and the man appeared to follow her. The woman then turned around, at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man wanted in Napa for destroying American flag

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — The Napa Police Department is looking for a man who destroyed an American flag, it said Monday. Napa police released several photos of the man committing the act. NPD said the subject went to a resident’s front porch and used scissors to cut and rip the flag. Anyone able to identify […]
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

Evacuation order lifted in San Mateo gas main break

EL GRANADA, Calif. (KRON) — A shelter-in-place warning was issued in San Mateo County Monday after construction crews struck a gas line, Cal Fire officials said. Seventeen homes close to the site were also evacuated. At 4:37 p.m., Cal Fire said the evacuation order had been lifted and Montecito Avenue was open for traffic. An […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

