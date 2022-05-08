Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Thursday, April 28

All Lake County high school students are invited to attend in hopes of gaining knowledge. and excitement about ag and natural resource careers, and those that support these. Participating farms, businesses and other organizations include MorningStar Farms, JAK Drilling, Clear Lake Lava, Mendo Lake Food Hub, Scully Packing, Mendocino College Ag Department, Lake County Vector Control, Lake County Public Health, Equus Workforce Solutions, NCPA, Reynolds Systems, Woodland College, Mendocino College, Cal Fire – Forestry, Cal Fire – Prevention, California State Parks, Beckstoffer Vineyards, Lake County Winegrape Commission, Brassfield Winery, Pacific Coast Horseshoeing, Holdenried Farms, Peace & Plenty Farm, Leonardis Organics, Edenberry Farm, Lake County Agriculture Commissioner, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, US Army, Lakeport Police Department and the city of Lakeport.
Comments / 0