How to make jeans fit better using viral TikTok shoelace hack

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A hack for making high-waisted jeans fit better by using a shoelace is going viral on TikTok .

Posted by user @_fernfitness to the video-sharing platform this week, Fern’s video has already amassed 9.3m views and over 837,000 likes.

In the video, which is set to the audio “the girls that get it, get it. The girls that don’t, don’t”, Fern is seen using a shoelace to tighten the waistband of her jeans.

“Shoelace trick is a game changer,” she captioned the post.

The video has received over 2,200 comments, with one user writing: “What is this witchcraft. Share please.”

@_fernfitness

Shoe lace trick is a game changer #fittok #jeanshack #jeansfit #shoelacehacks #girlshack #fypシ

♬ original sound - Makenzie Rencher

In a follow-up video, which has received over 1.8m views, Fern explains how she uses a shoelace to tighten her jeans.

She explains that, for the hack to work, you will need a pair of jeans that are too large around your waist, scissors, a long shoelace and a bobby pin.

As Fern explains, the first step is to cut two small holes by the button and buttonhole on the inside layer of the jean waistband.

@_fernfitness

Reply to @mikaylabingle highly requested tutorial!!! 🤍🤍 #jeanshack #fyp #jeansdontfitright

♬ original sound - Fern

Then, hook your bobby pin onto the shoelace just behind the plastic bit at the end. Thread the bobby pin and shoelace into one of the holes and push it through the waistband until it reaches the hole on the other side.

Fern adds that if the bobby pin gets stuck in the middle and it can’t be moved, then cut another small hole to remove it and make a fourth small hole to put it back in and repeat the process.

Once the shoelace has been threaded through the entire waistband, the two ends should be sticking out either side. You can then pull on these to create a tighter fit for your jeans.

TikTok users were quick to praise Fern for the hack, with one writing: “This is actually the best jeans hack I’ve ever seen. THANK YOU.”

Another added that you can use a safety pin instead of a bobby pin if you need an alternative.

The hack was also posted by another user, @lulegret, whose video has amassed 1.7m views.

@lulegret

Reply to @amy_xxxxxxxxx #jeanshack #fashiontrick #fashiontip #jeansizing #fashionhack #outfitcheck #jeantryon #fashionblogger #fashionhaulcheck

♬ original sound - lulegret

The video has received over 560 comments, with one user writing: “So you’re telling me I threw away my favourite jeans because they were too big and I could have done this.”

Some users pointed out that the hack only works for certain body types, with one commenter joking: “I wish I had this issue! Mine are always too tight.”

Another added: “I don’t have this problem… my problem is that they don’t fit!”

Others queried why the posters didn’t just use belts, to which one commenter replied: “Belts can be uncomfortable. I’m guessing this would be more comfortable compared to a belt.”

