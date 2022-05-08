COVID-19 hasn’t’ disappeared from rural America even though conditions are improving. Dr. Mohammed Yassin (Yahs-SEEN) is the Director of Infection Control at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He says the waves of COVID-19 hit rural America hard.

Cut #1 :19 OC…”urban communities.”

He says some rural residents are waiting to get COVID and counting on natural immunity. Yassin says that strategy is risky.

You Cut #2 :49 OC…”viral infection.”

Yassin says even though things have improved, this is no time to let down our guard and not get the vaccine.

Cut #3 :47 OC…”protect ourselves.”

Rural America has shown a lot of hesitancy to get the vaccination. There’s a lot of wrong information out there, and he says it’s important to get your information from a reliable source.

Cut #4 :17 OC…”reliable sources.”

For more information, go to vaccines.gov.

Submitted by Chad Smith

Audio provided as a service to farm broadcasters by the Department of Health and Human Services

Audio with Dr. Mohammed Yassin, Medical Director for Infection Prevention, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center