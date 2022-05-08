ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Hasn’t Disappeared from Rural America

By Mandy Billings
 4 days ago
COVID-19 hasn’t’ disappeared from rural America even though conditions are improving. Dr. Mohammed Yassin (Yahs-SEEN) is the Director of Infection Control at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He says the waves of COVID-19 hit rural America hard.

He says some rural residents are waiting to get COVID and counting on natural immunity. Yassin says that strategy is risky.

Yassin says even though things have improved, this is no time to let down our guard and not get the vaccine.

Rural America has shown a lot of hesitancy to get the vaccination. There’s a lot of wrong information out there, and he says it’s important to get your information from a reliable source.

For more information, go to vaccines.gov.

Submitted by Chad Smith

Audio provided as a service to farm broadcasters by the Department of Health and Human Services

Audio with Dr. Mohammed Yassin, Medical Director for Infection Prevention, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Comments / 0

State Campaign Targets Kids’ Mental Health

(Des Moines, IA) — A new ad campaign which aims to bring awareness to children’s mental health. The campaign starts this month and will run on social media and traditional media platforms, targeting both kids and adults. The ads urge kids who are struggling to seek help. Iowa Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia says the state is trying to provide direction and resources to parents who may not know how to address mental health with their children. Garcia says the state is launching the campaign as it’s been seeing an increase in younger children experiencing mental health crises. You can find help and resources at YourLifeIowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA
Grassley Leads Bipartisan Push for Funding to Address Bird Flu Outbreak

(Washington, DC) U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is among the leaders of a bipartisan push for more funding to address the bird flu outbreak. The Iowa Republican has signed a letter pointing out that highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in 32 states and has killed more than 36-million birds. The letter to leaders of the Senate Appropriations Committee says the development has serious implications for U-S poultry producers, rural communities, and the agricultural economy.
IOWA STATE
