MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee Conservation District is still in need of volunteers for the stream sampling event slated for Saturday. Volunteers will visit nine sites located in the Lower Manistee River Watershed to collect aquatic macroinvertebrates. The data collected is used to monitor changes in water quality and assess the extent of environmental impairment caused by pollutants.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO