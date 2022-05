The card for UFC 276 has been announced with two title fights, including Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier, being confirmed. The International Fight Week card is always pretty important for the Ultimate Fighting Championship with the promotion going all out in order to create a real buzz around the product. Every year we tend to see an array of big events and fights being put on and in 2022, the UFC will not disappoint after they confirmed the current card is going to feature two title bouts on the billing.

