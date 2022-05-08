Commonwealth Auto Tags Settles Into New Pottstown Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gas prices continue to climb, hitting new record highs in the area over the weekend, with no signs of slowing down. Eyewitness News spoke with some drivers who are feeling the pain at the pump, and they’re tired of talking about it. For the first time ever, gas prices hit new record highs in Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware — all on the same day. “Oh, it’s crazy. I thought it was going to get better and it just seems to be getting worse,” Philadelphia resident Danielle Milbourne said. In Delaware, the average gallon of gas is now up to...

