Pottstown, PA

Commonwealth Auto Tags Settles Into New Pottstown Office

By Joe Zlomek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSETTLING INTO ITS NEW LOCATION – Commonwealth Auto Tags, a six-office family-owned business that provides motor vehicle and drivers license services in Berks, Montgomery, and Bucks counties, has...

Boone Experience Saturday Recreates Historic Textile-Making

BIRDSBORO PA – The history of wool and textile production during the 18th century is the focus of Heritage Wool and Textile Day, scheduled for Saturday (May 14, 2022) from noon to 4 p.m. at the Daniel Boone Homestead, a Pennsylvania historic site located one mile north of Rt. 422 near Baumstown. It was the birthplace in 1734 of famed frontiersman Daniel Boone.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority Pushing Forward Restoration of Defunct Passenger Line That Ran Through Montgomery County

A defunct commuter train line with stops in Montgomery County that once connected Philadelphia and Reading is one step closer to being restored after officials in Montgomery, Chester, and Berks counties agreed to establish a transportation authority to oversee plans for its reestablishment, writes Maggie Mancini for the Philly Voice.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Casino Patron Repays Winnings Cashed on Missing Voucher

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A Chester County resident and casino patron allegedly cashed a winnings voucher that did not belong to him, according to a report issued Tuesday (May 10, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack. Troopers, working on behalf of the...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Coventry Mall changes coming, details sketchy

NORTH COVENTRY — Management at what will soon be the former Coventry Mall has announced on social media what many on social media have been saying for weeks — that the interior of the mall will soon be closed. “The time has come to make the difficult announcement...
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PPL Customers' Bills to Increase in June

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania Power and Light residential customers will soon see a huge hike in their utility bills. The Allentown-based energy company says the 38 percent hike in their bills will come as the default rate rises nearly four cents per kilowatt hour. For the average customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity a month, that means their bill will increase by about 34-dollars.
HARRISBURG, PA
Gov. Wolf calls for pandemic fund allocation to property, rent program during Montgomery County visit

LANSDALE — Gov. Tom Wolf came to Montgomery County Wednesday to bolster the efforts of state lawmakers aiming to lessen the financial burdens of senior citizens. Wolf was joined by elected officials representing Montgomery County during his visit to North Penn Commons, which houses four nonprofits — Advanced Living Communities, the Lansdale Area Family YMCA, Manna on Main Street, and The PEAK Center. Together, the four agencies offer a “one-stop-shop” for education, food, fitness and housing services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Devon Horse Show Takes Easttown Township to Court

The Devon Horse Show has taken Easttown Township to court, accusing it of price-gouging the equestrian nonprofit, writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line. The lawsuit comes after the DHS received a hefty bill of $130,000 from the township for permits and services for this year’s show. That amount nearly doubles what the township charged the nonprofit in 2019, the last year the show was held.
DEVON, PA
Gas Prices Hit All-Time High In Pennsylvania, South Jersey And Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gas prices continue to climb, hitting new record highs in the area over the weekend, with no signs of slowing down. Eyewitness News spoke with some drivers who are feeling the pain at the pump, and they’re tired of talking about it. For the first time ever, gas prices hit new record highs in Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware — all on the same day. “Oh, it’s crazy. I thought it was going to get better and it just seems to be getting worse,” Philadelphia resident Danielle Milbourne said. In Delaware, the average gallon of gas is now up to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Economy
Business
Cars
Get a Sneak Peek at Spring-Ford’s Post-Prom Doings

OAKS PA – The Spring-Ford Area High School‘s SNAP organization is inviting the public Saturday (May 14, 2022) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. to Arnold’s Family Fun Center, 2200 West Dr., for a free “sneak peek” at this year’s senior students’ post-prom event. The group wants parents and family members to see both the venue and what their prom-goers will experience after the dancing’s done.
OAKS, PA
Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. · Route 61 Hardware has its ribbon cutting at 635 Fountain St. in Ashland at noon on June 24. · The Shenandoah Pharmacy will hold a ribbon cutting at noon, June 1, at its 33 N. Main St., Shenandoah, location.
ECONOMY
Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pottsgrove Board OKs 1.5% Tax Hike, But It’s Not ‘Final’

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A proposed Pottsgrove School District final 2022-’23 budget of more than $71.4 million dollars, carrying a proposed tax increase of 1.5 percent, was unanimously approved Tuesday (May 10, 2022) by the district school board. Board President Al Leach quickly issued a caution after the vote, though: the most important word in the first sentence is “proposed.”
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
Tower Names Lahmann Emergency Medicine Lead Physician

READING PA – Dr. Brian Lahmann (at top) has been appointed as physician leader for emergency medicine at Tower Health, and in an expanded role will provide “clinical oversight” for initiatives regarding emergency services throughout its system, including its hospitals in Pottstown and Phoenixville. The company made its announcement Wednesday (May 11, 2022).
READING, PA
American Airlines to connect Lancaster customers to Philadelphia via bus

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — American Airlines has added a new option of connection for those departing from the Lancaster Airport and heading for a connecting flight at the Philadelphia International Airport — busses. After customers check in and clear security at the Lancaster Airport, they will board a vehicle through Landline, a transportation platform, and […]
LANCASTER, PA

Community Policy