Glenwood Senior receives coveted Iowa Scholarship for the Arts

(Glenwood) A Glenwood High School Senior was awarded a highly coveted Iowa Scholarship for the Arts from the Iowa Arts Council.

Harbour Buchanan has been playing the oboe since sixth grade, when her school started offering band classes. She will pursue a degree in music education at Iowa State University and hopes to teach high school band and give private lessons. She said performing music has helped her develop leadership and communication skills, as well as the compassion, trust and dedication needed to be successful in teaching.

The Iowa Scholarship for the Arts program supports Iowa high school students with proven artistic ability in dance, creative writing, music, theater, traditional arts or visual arts who plan to pursue a major in the arts at an accredited Iowa college or university. Each scholarship winner will receive $2,500 for his or her college tuition and related expenses as a full-time undergraduate student in 2022-2023.