ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IA

Glenwood Senior receives coveted Iowa Scholarship for the Arts

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Glenwood) A Glenwood High School Senior was awarded a highly coveted Iowa Scholarship for the Arts from the Iowa Arts Council.

Harbour Buchanan has been playing the oboe since sixth grade, when her school started offering band classes. She will pursue a degree in music education at Iowa State University and hopes to teach high school band and give private lessons. She said performing music has helped her develop leadership and communication skills, as well as the compassion, trust and dedication needed to be successful in teaching.

The Iowa Scholarship for the Arts program supports Iowa high school students with proven artistic ability in dance, creative writing, music, theater, traditional arts or visual arts who plan to pursue a major in the arts at an accredited Iowa college or university. Each scholarship winner will receive $2,500 for his or her college tuition and related expenses as a full-time undergraduate student in 2022-2023.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Glenwood, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Glenwood, IA
Education
Sioux City Journal

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States. With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Three Iowa high school students shot at prom afterparty

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) —Iowa police are investigating a shooting at a crowded after-prom party that left three high school students injured. Officers responded to the 400 block of Foster Drive in Des Moines just after midnight on Sunday. When they got to the home in the Linden Heights neighborhood, they found a 17-year-old woman […]
DES MOINES, IA
KETV.com

Severe thunderstorms possible for eastern Nebraska, western Iowa on Wednesday, Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha area could see a record-high temperature as Wednesday brings summer heat and humidity, along with the potential for isolated storms. Storms could move into the area from the south around 2 p.m. as temperatures in Omaha climb into the 90s. The record-high for May 11 is 93 degrees. Any storms to develop are expected to quickly move north and be out of the metro before your evening commute.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Iowa College#Music Education#Highschool#Glenwood High School#The Iowa Arts Council#Iowa State University
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations in the past month, including mold-covered food and long-expired potato salad. One central Iowa food truck was cited for 21 violations, including the lack of a license, lack of any running water to clean utensils or wash hands, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KCCI.com

Iowa students walk out of class over bullying concerns

AUDUBON, Iowa — Some students in Audubon say they're facing racism and homophobia in school and the district isn't doing enough to stop it. A KCCI viewer sent photos of middle and high school students walking out of class in protest. They say bullying happens far too often without...
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Richard “Dick” Brown Obituary

Richard L. “Dick” Brown, son of Russell and Fern (Hultquist) Brown was born on November 2, 1938, on a farm in Rural Montgomery County near Villisca, Iowa. He was one of six children born to his parents. Dick attended a one room country school through eighth grade and graduated from Villisca High School in 1956. He participated in Football, Basketball and track. He also attended several education short courses.
VILLISCA, IA
KCCI.com

Court decision gives beloved Des Moines restaurant temporary protection

DES MOINES, Iowa — Noah's Ark restaurant in Des Moines can stay open for now. KCCI told you about the legal trouble the restaurant is tied up in last week. The Iowa Capital Dispatch is reporting the members of the Lacona family that manage the restaurant won temporary protection from being evicted on Friday.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Woman Snags Huge Lotto Prize

One woman in La Porte City has a few extra thousand dollars in her bank account now after playing the Iowa lottery. I never have had the best luck with playing the lottery or using scratch tickets. Everyone else seems to have all of the luck! The past year and a half have been a good one for Cedar Valley residents who play the lottery.
LA PORTE CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Destructive jumping worms found in Iowa

AMES, Iowa — Jumping worms are taking over. They have now been found in 12 Iowa counties, including Polk County. Jumping worms are a type of earthworm. They are called "jumping worms" because of the violent wiggling and snake-like movements they make when uncovered. "The nightcrawlers and garden worms...
POLK COUNTY, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Morel mushrooms boom in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa. The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy