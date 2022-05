The activity surrounding Park MGM is significant, from Vegas Golden Knights games at T-Mobile Arena to concerts at Dolby Live at Park MGM. On any given night, the foot traffic through the property is huge, and a lot of those crowds end up directly at La La Noodle, just next to Dolby Live. But it’s not just the location that leads to all that traffic—the Pan-Asian cuisine here is seriously good, all overseen by executive chef AJ Ang and his team.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO