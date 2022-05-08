ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden Pays Surprise Visit to Ukraine; 60 Feared Dead in Russian Bombing of Ukrainian School

By Matt Clinch, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is CNBC's live blog tracking Sunday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. U.S. first lady Jill Biden paid a surprise visit to Ukraine and held a Mother's Day meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenskyy. Biden's visit comes after recent trips to...

