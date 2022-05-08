ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 4 days ago

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. across lower elevations, 3 to 6 inches on mountain passes, and 6. to 10 inches above pass...

www.kulr8.com

KULR8

Great Falls, MT
KULR8

Central-Current Conditions

————— City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Mostly cloudy;76;N;10;79%
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake happened in Yellowstone National Park Wednesday morning. The earthquake, that happened at 13:32 UTC, or 7:32 a.m. MST, was 14 kilometers in depth with a radius of 250 kilometers. More from this section.
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

MVD mobile unit visits Missoula to update licenses

MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana's Motor Vehicle Division is parking their mobile unit outside the Montana Department of Transportation in Missoula all week long. They're offering services on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a goal of getting you in and out in just under 10 minutes. Those services include renewing or...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Police investigating possible arson on Midland Road

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating possible arson after a fire that happened in the area of 5500 Midland Road Tuesday around 8 p.m. Midland Road was closed between South Billings Blvd and Mulloweny Lane, according to the Billings Fire Department via Twitter. Traffic lights were shut off at the...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsBreak
KULR8

Miles CC softball repeats as Region XIII Champions

Two full seasons of softball. Two Region XIII Championships. The MCC Pioneer softball team won the Region XIII Championship with a gutty comeback effort to take the title. The Pioneers defeated Bay College 18-12 on Sunday and then Dawson 14-2. Dawson defeated Bay College Monday morning setting up the championship final. Dawson would need to beat the Pioneers twice and the Pioneers needed just one win for the championship.
SPORTS
KULR8

Police investigating robbery at gas station in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the Holiday gas station on 745 Grand after midnight Wednesday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect threatened employees with a bat and left with an unknown amount. The suspect is described as a man in his...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Burglary and Crime Prevention Tips

N just the last three weeks, we've counted at least seven robberies or burglaries across town, although there may be more. All but one are still open and under investigation. While it may seem like these types of crimes are up Billings police say this type of trend is not unusual for the City of Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Lodge Grass Public Schools remaining in internal lockdown

The following is a press release from Lodge Grass Public Schools:. LODGE GRASS, Mont. - Due to a concerning incident yesterday on our campus, we will remain in an internal lockdown today. Although there is no longer an immediate threat to students, the safety of our student body and staff is paramount. Therefore, we will remain in an internal lockdown until further notice. The school building will remain locked at all times. Only students and employees will be allowed inside. We are asking all visitors to please call or press the doorbell for assistance. Once again, no visitors (including parents/guardians) will be allowed in the building for safety reasons. Thank you for your understanding.
LODGE GRASS, MT
KULR8

Early morning armed robbery in Billings’ West-end

BILLINGS, Mont. -- String robberies have been happening all around Billings and this morning two in the same neighborhood are connected and the police would like your help catching the suspect. Early this morning, on the West-end of Billings, BPD responded to an aggravated robbery where two suspects held a...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was up 14.50 cents at $11.1525 a bushel; May corn rose 15 cents at $7.9850 a bushel; Jul. oats declined 6.25 cents at $6.0125 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 26 cents at $16.58 a bushel.
CHICAGO, IL

