Superman Sammy: 4-year-old with rare heart condition out of hospital

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
CINCINNATI — “Superman Sammy” has now made his way out of the hospital.

The family went live via a live stream on their Facebook page, showing them leaving the hospital.

The video showed Jones and the family saying goodbye to the medical staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

News Center 7 first introduced you to Jones in February as he geared up to watch the Bengals play in the Super Bowl from his hospital bed.

Jones was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and has had four previous open-heart surgeries.

He was kept alive by a machine known as a Berlin Heart, which takes over the function of his heart.

Because of this, Jones had to constantly be near his hospital bed, but that will soon change.

Although he had to celebrate his fourth birthday in the hospital, it was full of superman themed cake and decorations.

Jones is originally from Huber Heights.

You can stay up to date with Sammy’s journey on the family’s Facebook page or their fundraising page.

