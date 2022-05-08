ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

City council to hold public hearing on sidewalks Monday

By Andrew Mullin
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwDWi_0fWpK7n900
File Photo: The midland City Council meets with the Four Lakes Task Force on April 25, 2022. (Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News)

Sidewalks and sewer ordinances are on the agenda for City Council on Monday.

Council will meet in a regular meeting at 7 p.m. on May 9 at Midland City Hall. Residents can tune in either in-person or over livestream through the city’s website or its government channel, MGTV-188.

One item on the agenda is the first reading of an amendment to the city’s sewer ordinance regarding Concept Five, or the city’s sewer improvement program. The most controversial piece of this plan, the Footing Drain Disconnect Program, would apply to about 370 homes for the pilot program in the Whitewood and Moorland districts of the city, and would be put in place in hopes of reducing the amount of wastewater backing up into people’s homes during flood events.

The ordinance amendment would establish a FDDP before the funding deadline for this program passes.

There will also be a public hearing over the city’s 2022 Sidewalk Improvement Program. Five projects were identified as priorities by the city:

  • West side of Dublin Avenue from North Saginaw Road to south of Amberwood Court.
  • North side of E. Ashman St. at 3545 E. Ashman St. (residence).
  • West side of West Main St. at 4525 W. Main St. (residence).
  • West side of Dublin Avenue at 6003 Dublin Ave. (residence).
  • East side of Waldo Avenue from East Patrick Road to south of Eastlawn Drive.

Council will vote on the necessity of these projects, along with special assessments for the residents who live alongside these projects.

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Post-recall Lee Township board met Monday

Former board members Kristy Gustafson and Darla Rippee sat in the audience of the first township board meeting following a vote by residents to recall them from their seats. Meanwhile, residents in attendance gathered near the hall's kitchen for donuts and popcorn, which was popped fresh in the township hall, after being purchased by the new supervisor.
POLITICS
Midland Daily News

Residents, Midland City Council in heated debate over sanitary sewer program

A divisive proposed ordinance led to heated discussion during this week's Midland City Council meeting. On Monday, council met to discuss a proposed ordinance that would outline a footing drain disconnect program in certain neighborhoods of the city to address sewer backups. However, some residents have pushed back on the project with concerns and criticism leveled at council.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Sanford appeals FEMA award, receives more than twice the original amount

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Village of Sanford received more FEMA funding than was first expected for the rebuilding of Village Park. Originally awarded $873,000 from the federal agency to rebuild Village Park, which was destroyed in the 2020 dam breach, the village successfully appealed the amount and was recently awarded $2.7 million.
SANFORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Midland, MI
Government
Midland Daily News

Big Rapids proposes $31 million budget for 2022-23

BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids city commission held a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget during its meeting this week. City treasurer Aaron Kuhn presented the budget proposal saying it is balanced with all operating and capital expenses covered by current revenues or available fund balance.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midland City#City Hall#West Side#Dublin#Urban Construction#The Midland City Council#Whitewood#Amberwood Court
Midland Daily News

Here's what Manistee is doing to enforce blight

MANISTEE — The city will need to be creative and use many different tools to deal with blight. That was the conclusion during discussion of blight enforcement at Manistee City Council study session this week. One of the solutions that was proposed by the city manager was to take...
MANISTEE, MI
WNEM

Critical repairs on Veteran’s Memorial Bridge start May 9

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews will be completing repairs to the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Bay City starting Monday. The work will be completed in two stages to address repairs on each bound, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said. The repairs will require lane closures until the work is complete.
BAY CITY, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy