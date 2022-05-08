City council to hold public hearing on sidewalks Monday

File Photo: The midland City Council meets with the Four Lakes Task Force on April 25, 2022. (Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News)

Sidewalks and sewer ordinances are on the agenda for City Council on Monday.

Council will meet in a regular meeting at 7 p.m. on May 9 at Midland City Hall. Residents can tune in either in-person or over livestream through the city’s website or its government channel, MGTV-188.

One item on the agenda is the first reading of an amendment to the city’s sewer ordinance regarding Concept Five, or the city’s sewer improvement program. The most controversial piece of this plan, the Footing Drain Disconnect Program, would apply to about 370 homes for the pilot program in the Whitewood and Moorland districts of the city, and would be put in place in hopes of reducing the amount of wastewater backing up into people’s homes during flood events.

The ordinance amendment would establish a FDDP before the funding deadline for this program passes.

There will also be a public hearing over the city’s 2022 Sidewalk Improvement Program. Five projects were identified as priorities by the city:

West side of Dublin Avenue from North Saginaw Road to south of Amberwood Court.

North side of E. Ashman St. at 3545 E. Ashman St. (residence).

West side of West Main St. at 4525 W. Main St. (residence).

West side of Dublin Avenue at 6003 Dublin Ave. (residence).

East side of Waldo Avenue from East Patrick Road to south of Eastlawn Drive.

Council will vote on the necessity of these projects, along with special assessments for the residents who live alongside these projects.