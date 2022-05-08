ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

81 to receive Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees in UTHSC ceremony

By Aisling Mäki
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8Zj4_0fWpJwFO00

Eighty-one graduates will earn their Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Nursing on Monday, May 9.

The commencement ceremony will take place Downtown at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts.

UTHSC College of Nursing was the first nursing school in Tennessee to offer the DNP — the terminal degree for nursing practice. Nurses who earn the DNP work as nurse practitioners.

Nurse practitioners provide a full range of primary, acute and specialty health care services, and can diagnose and treat conditions, prescribe medications, order and interpret diagnostic tests, provide counseling, and manage patients’ overall care.

By offering quality, cost-effective, patient-centered health care, nurse practitioners provide solutions to the nation’s primary care shortage.

UTHSC College of Nursing offers eight DNP concentrations: Nurse-Midwifery; Nurse-Anesthesia; Family Nurse Practitioner; Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner; Pediatric Acute Care; Pediatric Primary Care; NeoNatal Nurse Practitioner; and Adult-Gerontology Acute Care.

There are also three dual DNP program offerings: Adult-Gerontology Acute Care/Family Nurse Practitioner, Pediatric Primary Care/Pediatric Acute Care, and Psychiatric Mental Health/Family Nurse Practitioner.

UTHSC’s College of Nursing has been ranked No. 27 by U.S. News & World Report for its DNP programs in the magazine’s Best Graduate Schools list for 2023. This ranking places the college in the top 8% of all DNP programs nationwide.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

How new stroke technology is changing the game for doctors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New stroke technology is helping to provide faster and easier stroke assessment. Dr. Mark Rubin, Medical Director of Neurosonology at University of TN Health Science Center, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the robotic-assisted Transcranial Doppler ultrasound and how data showed it is 3 times more likely to identify serious cardiac issues, than the current standard of care.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy