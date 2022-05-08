81 to receive Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees in UTHSC ceremony

Eighty-one graduates will earn their Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Nursing on Monday, May 9.

The commencement ceremony will take place Downtown at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts.

UTHSC College of Nursing was the first nursing school in Tennessee to offer the DNP — the terminal degree for nursing practice. Nurses who earn the DNP work as nurse practitioners.

Nurse practitioners provide a full range of primary, acute and specialty health care services, and can diagnose and treat conditions, prescribe medications, order and interpret diagnostic tests, provide counseling, and manage patients’ overall care.

By offering quality, cost-effective, patient-centered health care, nurse practitioners provide solutions to the nation’s primary care shortage.

UTHSC College of Nursing offers eight DNP concentrations: Nurse-Midwifery; Nurse-Anesthesia; Family Nurse Practitioner; Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner; Pediatric Acute Care; Pediatric Primary Care; NeoNatal Nurse Practitioner; and Adult-Gerontology Acute Care.

There are also three dual DNP program offerings: Adult-Gerontology Acute Care/Family Nurse Practitioner, Pediatric Primary Care/Pediatric Acute Care, and Psychiatric Mental Health/Family Nurse Practitioner.

UTHSC’s College of Nursing has been ranked No. 27 by U.S. News & World Report for its DNP programs in the magazine’s Best Graduate Schools list for 2023. This ranking places the college in the top 8% of all DNP programs nationwide.