Eveleth, MN

Jen Schultz earns DFL endorsement for U.S. Representative from Minnesota's 8th Congressional District

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

EVELETH – The Minnesota 8th Congressional District DFL Saturday endorsed Jen Schultz for U.S. Representative at its convention in Eveleth.

“I’m honored to earn the endorsement of the 8th District DFL and deeply grateful for the support of people across the region,” said Schultz, a four-term legislator, health care economist, teacher, and mother of two. “The 8th District needs someone who listens, works hard, and seeks solutions to help working class people, instead of the ultra-wealthy and powerful special interests.”

Since announcing her bid for Congress in late March, Schultz has picked up numerous endorsements, including the DFL Rural Caucus, UFCW Local 1189, Stonewall DFL, Women Winning, and former 8th District Rep. Rick Nolan.

“Delegates at the convention and people across the district have strongly criticized the lack of leadership and tangible results from current U..S Representative Pete Stauber,’’ a news release from www.jenschultzforcongress.com said. “He’s voted no on critical infrastructure funding, voted no on capping the price of insulin, voted no on expanding health care for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals while serving, voted no on labor union protections, and fiercely opposed the appointment of Deb Haaland as U.S. Secretary of Interior, who made history as the nation’s first Native American cabinet secretary in 2021.’’

“Stauber did vote yes on a historically large tax cut for corporations and the ultra-wealthy, as well as support the Texas lawsuit challenging the results of the presidential election,’’ the release said. “As a state representative, Schultz delivered funding for many critical infrastructure upgrades in her district, negotiated important health care reforms and investments as chair of the House Human Services Finance Committee, and earned a 100% voting record with the AFL-CIO. Schultz also serves on the Great Lakes Commission and has worked to protect and clean up Lake Superior.’’

Schultz said, “Let’s get back to reasonable, competent, results-driven representation in Washington. That means finding solutions toward affordable health care for all, creating and protecting good jobs that pay a living wage across the district, investing in people and in infrastructure, and protecting and promoting our wonderful natural resources.’’.

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
