Arrowhead Concert Association gets ready for 2022-2023 season

VIRGINIA — After a one-year absence the Arrowhead Concert Association is getting ready for its 2022-2023 season.

“It’s wonderful, we’re just very pleased to have live music available for all of us,” Barbara Baldrica, President of the Arrowhead Concert Association Board said on Monday.

The series started in 1949 each year aside from the 2020-2021 season put on hold due to COVID, and has brought an array of live music to the Range each season.

Season tickets are now available for the 2022-2023 season, set to begin on Sept. 19 and concludes on April 29, 2023. All performances are to be held at the Goodman Auditorium in Virginia High School. Membership cards are mailed out in the fall.

“We try very hard to do new ones every year,” Baldrica said.

Season memberships are now on sale for the 2022-2023 season and are required to attend the concert series, referred to by promoters as, “Your Greatest Entertainment Value.”

Baldrica said the concert series attracts people of all ages, and organizers would like to see even more young people attending.

“We encourage young people to bring their students to see live music, because there aren’t that many opportunities up here,” Baldrica said.

Baldrica has held the office of board president since 1983, a title she and her husband, Bob shared up until his passing six years ago.

Her involvement with the Arrowhead Concert Association began in 1973 when she and Bob moved to Virginia, and she had previously been a member of the Mesaba Concert Association in Hibbing from 1963.

Bob Baldrica was the band director for the Nashwauk-Keewatin School District from 1960-1973, and had also served in that capacity at Prior Lake High School. He and Barbara managed the Schmitt Music Store in Virginia for 29 years.

Barbara said she’s very proud of the Arrowhead Concert Association, when she sees the many smiling faces in the audience, appreciating the live music at the various performances.

The 2022-2023 Arrowhead Concert Association season begins on Sept. 19 with, “Beginnings — A Celebration of the Music of Chicago.”

“Beginnings is a tightly woven structure of musical talent that brings to life the original and glorious music of Chicago,” as stated on pre-concert publicity.”They are the ultimate Chicago tribute band. Guitar riffs, hopped up vocal melodies and the famous brass section all make for an American music that stands the test of time.”

David Osborne, “Pianist to the Presidents” is set to perform Oct. 24.

In his career Osborne has performed at the White House more than 50 times for the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.

He also performed at President Jimmy Carter’s birthday party for more than 30 years and entertained at Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s 75th wedding anniversary in July 2021.

Osborne is the resident pianist at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev. and regularly performs for stars who live in the Vegas metropolitan area.

Frission Ensemble is set to perform on Feb. 28,2023.

“Frission Ensemble is America’s hottest new classical group from New York City,” according to organizers. “They are known for performing a wide variety of genres and styles including classical, popular, folk, and jazz.”

Fission Ensemble’s American Tribute Tour features music from Gershwin and Cole Porter, melodies from Appalachian Spring, American themes from Dvorak, ragtime from Scott Joplin and perhaps a Stephen Foster folk song.

“Frisson is French for ‘a shiver, or a thrill,’ and thrill they will,” they promise.

“Frisson Ensemble is led by oboist Thomas Gallant, the young virtuoso player with life, zest and brilliance,” it states.

Forever Simon and Garfunkel by the Everly Set is scheduled for March 26, 2023, starring award-winning singer-song-writers Sean Altman, founder of Rockapella and Jack Skuller, songwriter’s Hall of Fame Buddy Holly Prize winner.

Rounding out the concert series is Jeremy Stolle on April 29, 2023. Stolle is a recording artist and concert singer and currently one of the Phantoms on Broadway, Stolle also performs with orchestras, including Indianapolis Symphony, Springfield Symphony and with Music Theater Wichita.

Stolle has starred in a variety of shows, including Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Music Man, a Carousel to Jekyll & Hyde and Brigadoon.

He performs Classic Broadway with a “pop flair,” and will be accompanied by a pianist and female vocalist.

More information on season tickets is available online at arrowheadconcertassociation.com, or by calling 218-741-6070.