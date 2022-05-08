Second annual Bicking Memorial Vigil to End Domestic Violence set for May 25

VIRGINIA — Kristen Bicking is remembered by her identical twin sister and other loved ones as a “beautiful soul,” who gave big, warm hugs and enjoyed being in nature.

The 32-year-old’s life was cut short from an alleged domestic violence incident at the hands of her former boyfriend last May.

Friends, family and the community will come together for a second year to remember Kristen and all other victims of domestic violence during the second annual Kristen Bicking Memorial Vigil to End Domestic Violence, set for 5:30 p.m. May 25.

It will begin at the Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park in Virginia, and conclude at Olcott Park, where organizers are working to secure live music and food trucks.

Participants can arrive at 5 p.m. to make posters for the walk.

The vigil and walk is an opportunity “to allow the community to come together to celebrate Kristen’s life and to reflect,” said Mandie Aalto, executive director of the Iron Range-based Advocates for Family Peace.

This year’s main focus, she said, will be on healing.

“The world is so heavy right now,” Aalto said.

Healing is needed, in general, for everyone affected by the challenges of the last couple years, and it is particularly necessary for survivors of domestic violence, she said. “For a lot of survivors, the pandemic was especially hard, and there needs to be an opportunity for healing.”

Aalto explained:

During the pandemic’s “Safe at Home” campaigns, “we were constantly seeking awareness that it is not ‘safe at home’ for everyone.”

The pandemic not only increased the amount of time victims of domestic violence were forced to stay at home with their abusers, but it also amplified use of technology and electronics that could be used to monitor and stock victims, Aalto said.

Additionally, if a victim did want to leave, “where would they go?”

Many family members “were afraid to take more people into their homes,” and a shortage of housing for area victims contributed to the problem.

Not to mention, Aalto said, access to agencies that assist victims was limited during the height of the pandemic.

“It’s a little easier now, but there are still a lot of barriers for victims of domestic violence,” notably when it comes to finding housing.

Those who received assistance, such as help with rent costs, found it difficult to flee because they would lose that funding, she added.

Aalto said she often asks people — in the best of times — how difficult it would be to pack a few things and leave their lives behind. “With the added trauma and fear that someone is trying to hurt you, it's that much more difficult. It’s a really hard thing to do.”

There is also a myth, she said, “that you can just shut off technology.” However, it can be difficult for a person to know if they are being tracked. Aalto said she encourages people to be mindful of what apps are on their phones and tablets and to check on their security and privacy settings.

“If someone can find you on a pretty consistent basis, it’s a good indicator” of being tracked, she said.

“We are still seeing the residual impact” from the pandemic, Aalto stated. “The victims coming in now — their layers of trauma are more complex.” Some of that stems from the stress of being at home, perhaps homeschooling their children, and surviving violence, often, “on a daily basis.”

According to Violence Free Minnesota, there have been eight victims of homicide from domestic violence this year.

The statewide coalition working to end relationship abuse reported 25 confirmed intimate partner homicides victims last year and at least 29 in 2020.

Each year, about half of the victims of domestic violence homicide are from rural areas and small towns, Aalto said.

Another thing to consider is that criminal justice system proceedings “can be hard on survivors and families,” she said, noting that the case involving Kristen’s alleged attacker is “still pending.”

“Here we are almost a year later and family members and loved ones are still waiting. … That can be challenging and traumatizing and exhausting.”

That is all the more reason to seek “healing and peace” at this time.

Those attending the vigil are encouraged to wear purple, blue or tie-dye clothing. Purple is the domestic violence awareness color, and Kristen liked the color blue and tie-dye.

“It’s our hope,” Aalto said, “that we can begin talking about, ‘what does hope and healing look like?’ We hope the community can spend some time talking about what peace and hope looks like.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24/7 by calling Advocates for Family Peace at 218-248-5512.