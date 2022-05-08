Second-generation Skrbecs operate

GILBERT — Paul Skrbec remembers school days in Gilbert when he and his buddies "would get on our three-wheelers and go riding on these trails" in the area that would become the state's first OHVRA (off-highway vehicle recreational area). He still has that enthusiasm for the community where he grew up. "I wish the whole world could come to this town," said Skrbec. "I feel so lucky to have a campground, to be able to help people experience my hometown."

Skrbec and his brother Ron Skrbec are "thrilled to continue operating a welcoming campground for years to come as second-generation owners" of an enterprise their father Leo Skrbec started 18 years ago when the OHVRA opened, making Gilbert Minnesota’s Off-Road Capital. "We are very proud that our family has been able to be part of it for so long," Paul Skrbec said. "West Forty RV Park and Campground has officially opened the gates for its 18th season, capping off the final stage of its two-year ownership transition." He credits their father Leo and their grandfather, John Skrbec, with the examples they set. "Grandpa John had a slaughterhouse, he traded cattle to put food on the table."

Leo Skrbec said the late state Rep.Tom Rukavina encouraged him back in 2004 to develop a campground on land Skrbec owned along Highway 37 because housing was needed in conjunction with the opening of the Iron Range OHVRA. The ownership transition to sons Ron Skrbec and Paul Skrbec began in the summer of 2020. Leo Skrbec said he started with 15 units, mostly for tents and small campers, "then it got bigger and hoping to have more this year, more demand for bigger spaces."

As part of the transition, West Forty launched a new website with an online reservations system, developed a 5-year growth plan for the campground, secured funding for expansion efforts, reorganized its ownership structure, redesigned its branding, logo and social media presence, and improved its annual revenue by more than 60 percent in 2021.

“As a family, we’ve worked hard over the past two years to transition from one generation to the next in a way that protects our outstanding customer experience while also setting up the campground for future success and continued growth in Gilbert,” said Paul Skrbec, president and managing partner. “With seven competing campgrounds within a 30-mile radius of Gilbert, we believe our privately owned campground offers something unique that municipal campgrounds just aren’t able to provide.”

Paul Skrbec brings more than two decades of tourism industry knowledge as a foundation for running the campground. Since graduating Eveleth-Gilbert High School and Saint John’s University, he has held a number of marketing and public relations leadership positions at National Car Rental, Northwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines before stepping up to take over daily and strategic management of West Forty. Ron Skrbec, a Gilbert High School and also a Saint John’s University graduate, serves as the company’s financial officer. The transition has allowed their father to step into an advisory role for the business.

In 2021, West Forty RV Park and Campground had 871 individual campsite check-ins with an average of 2.4 campers per site or 1,742 total guests for the season. "Iron Range Tourism Bureau recent economic impact numbers indicate each visitor to the area spent an average of $144 per day with an average stay of three days for an estimated regional tourism impact of $752,544 per year to Gilbert and surrounding community businesses," Paul Skrbec said.

During the 2022 and 2023 camping seasons, West Forty will add new campsites, a new restroom/shower building, electric vehicle charging and expanded overflow parking to better serve guest needs. Key milestones of the expansion are available on the campground’s website and are listed below:

• A new D section will be added to include sites D1-D5 and D9-D10 which will be 75 by 40 feet. The sites will be 30 percent larger than state requirements and will include 50-amp electric and full water/sewer hookups. Sites D6-D8 will be 60 by 40 feet with 50-amp electric and full water/sewer hookups.

• Site G1 is designed as a rustic, group tent site which will have capacity for up to four tents and will be a ‘walk-in’ or ‘ATV-in’ site surrounded by trees.

• A new restroom/shower building is being built and will feature separate restrooms for men, women plus a family restroom and three individual shower rooms. The family restroom/shower unit is being built to ADA-compliant standards to serve guests with different accessibility needs.

• The new restroom/shower building designated parking area will also feature Gilbert’s first dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging station to accommodate for the increase in EV use throughout the area.

• A new overflow parking area for trailers and off-road vehicles is being constructed which will include an ‘emergency repair zone’ for 4-wheel vehicles, free air and a pre-ride line-up area.

• Electric service will be upgraded from 20-amp to 30-amp service on several back-in camper sites along with adding 20-amp electric to most of the campground’s tent sites.

• The campground store is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3-9 p.m. The store offers firewood, ice, camping supplies and propane tank exchange available on site. ​Available for rent are outdoor games including ladder ball toss, beanbag toss/cornhole and bocce ball and individual tents, 10x10 canopies and other camping items by the day or for the weekend. Visit the campground store page for details and pricing.

West Forty features 22 drive-through, full-hookup sites for large campers or RV's. With lots that are 75 feet long, West Forty has more space than any other campground within 30 miles of Gilbert. And 10 additional 50 amp electric full-hookup sites are planned. Each site includes a fire pit and picnic table, plus 20, 30 or 50 amp electric. ​

The 2021 Generational Camping Report published by the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds noted that privately-owned campgrounds were favored across all generations by 55 percent while municipal campgrounds held only a 27 percent preference ranking.

“We’re building a campground that will have cross-generational appeal for campers who want variety in their outdoor experiences,” said Paul Skrbec. “The industry is filled with first time campers who want amenities that add convenience and make it easy to get outside and enjoy the Iron Range.”

Reservations can be made online at www.WestFortyRVPark.com or by calling 218-248-7362. The campground is open seasonally from May through the end of October.

—

Contact information: Paul Skrbec, owner, West Forty RV Park & Campground, 245 Highway 37, PO Box 463, Gilbert, MN 55741. Website: www.westfortyrvpark.com. Email: west40rv@gmail.com. Phone: 218-248-7362.The West Forty RV Park and Campground Newsroom is available at: https://www.westfortyrvpark.com/campground-news.html