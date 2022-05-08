ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

This is how remote work can be a force for good

By Chase Warrington—wrkfrce
Fast Company
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemote work offers individuals flexibility over where they live and work, while companies gain access to global talent pools and cost savings. But the often overlooked element of remote work’s impact on sustaining our planet is something I am extremely passionate about, and hope to shed some light on...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Remote Work#Co2 Emissions#Working Remotely#The United Nations#Un
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fast Company

Free internet from the government: How to see if you qualify under Biden’s new plan

Twenty of America’s largest broadband providers, including AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast, have agreed to offer high-speed internet to millions of Americans essentially for free. The Biden administration announced Monday that these providers—whose combined coverage reaches 80% of the U.S. population—have agreed to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, an...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
One Green Planet

Abandoned Oil and Gas Wells Are An Untapped U.S. Green Energy Goldmine

In our efforts to achieve net-zero emissions, it can be helpful to keep an open mind and look beyond the major power sources such as wind and solar. That is why earlier this year, the US Department of Energy (DOE) awarded four projects 8.4 million USD in funding to use abandoned oil and gas wells to establish geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

California runs on 100 per cent clean energy for the first time

Clean energy powered 100 per cent of California’s electricity demand on Saturday – a first for the state, according to an environmental group. Much of the renewable power came from vast solar farms, south of Los Angeles.The milestone, set on 30 April, was celebrated by environmental groups. “California busts past 100% on this historic day for clean energy!” tweeted Dan Jacobson, co-founder of the activist thinktank EcoEquity. Daniel M Kammen, a professor of energy at UC Berkeley, also wrote: “California achieved 100% renewable energy today. Very clear we can achieve clean energy everyday before 2030 if we cut the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

These solar panels can work at night, or get their power from rain

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Solar panels can traditionally only produce power when the sun shines, but new developments are changing that. Scientists have developed solar panels that can work in the dark and be powered...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Citizen science study detects vast amount of microplastics in Catalan bathing areas

The presence of microplastics in the oceans is widely documented/reported by oceanographic research, but data on the pollution in the nearshore regions are scarce due to access difficulties faced by scientific boats. Researchers from the Consolidated Research Group on Marine Geosciences of the Faculty of Earth Sciences of the UB, in collaboration with the Spanish delegation of the NGO Surfrider Foundation Europe, studied the quantity and features of floating plastics in the Catalan coasts, thanks to a citizen science initiative in which volunteers collected 25,000 microplastics with special nets towed from rowing boats. The results, published in the open-access journal Environmental Research Letters, reveal that coastal areas feature a vast amount of plastic debris, the presence of which is under a great spatial and temporal variability.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy