ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Fan Focus: WBA fan Louis says they played “free-flowing attacking football” under Tony Mowbray!

Matthew Crichton: Sunderland fans know exactly how it feels to watch the demise of a Steve Bruce side, what were the factors behind his sacking back in October?. Louis Bent: It probably comes across as quite obvious, but a lack of results led to his dismissal. Performances at the beginning of the season were very promising, especially against the likes of Watford and Burnley.
SB Nation

All 8 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all

We are past the most exciting group play stage in World Cup history. We are also through the round of 16. With just eight teams left standing, we now have a much better view of how each squad looks in advance of the World Cup Quarter-finals. Has our thinking changed?
SB Nation

Steven Gerrard on Jordan Henderson: “It Was the Perfect All-Round Performance”

Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard believes that current skipper Jordan Henderson put in a “perfect all-round performance” against Senegal in the World Cup, playing for England. Henderson scored the opening goal for England, and the side went on to win the game 3-0 and advance to the knockout stages.
CNN

England players adopt stray Qatar cat after World Cup exit

England's hopes of lifting the World Cup might have been dashed but Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and John Stones did not want to leave Qatar completely empty handed -- hence they will be taking home a stray cat befriended by the team at their training base.
SB Nation

Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Take on United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, knowing victory will put them level on points with the reds. United have had a decent start to the season but City will be looking to claim their tenth straight win in all competitions against a side that they are yet to lose to in the WSL. City have won all three home matches against United without conceding a goal, and have drawn the two games played at Leigh Sports Village.
SB Nation

On This Day (10 December 1952): Roker becomes the stadium of light!

Perhaps it is best that our game originally scheduled for today has been rearranged for Monday, because Sunderland have lost on the last seven occasions they have played on this date. The sequence even includes a shock friendly defeat to Bishop Auckland in 1986, although several years earlier there was a similar fixture that did prove more fruitful.
SB Nation

International Magpie Roundup: Dec. 9

The World Cup arrived with six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Of course, these being Newcastle players, all of them made it...
SB Nation

Aston Villa 1-4 Arsenal Women: Three talking points

Arsenal Women came from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-1. After going down to a seventh-minute Kirsty Hanson goal, Arsenal responded: an own goal brought the Gunners level, before Vivianne Miedema put Arsenal ahead. Second half goals from Katie McCabe and Jordan Nobbs sealed the win, meaning Arsenal will enter the WSL break level on points with Chelsea—who they face when the WSL resumes. Here are three talking points.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: England squad land in UK as Gareth Southgate ‘conflicted’ about future

England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup 2022 dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France. After three major tournaments in charge, manager Gareth Southgate is now considering his own future - stopping short of clarifying his plans in the immediate aftermath of defeat and then admitting he is ‘conflicted’ about whether to stay on or call it quits and wary of making ‘the wrong call’.England exited the World Cup in heartbreaking fashion, as captain Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener but, after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage and claimed afterwards that the exit was his fault.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow updates on Southgate’s future and reaction to England’s World Cup exit, as well as all the latest news from Qatar 2022 below:
SB Nation

Reading 1-0 Coventry City: Player Ratings

Equal to everything thrown at him. The highlight of his afternoon from a shot-stopping perspective came in the first half when he got down well to his right to deny an effort heading towards the bottom corner, but he made some other good stops from range. None of them really were all that strenuous though.
SB Nation

Opinion: Ross Stewart’s Sunderland future still hangs in the balance!

When Ross Stewart joined Sunderland in January 2021, many thought that the ex-Ross County man was set to be an understudy for the in-form Charlie Wyke. During the final stages of the 2020/2021 season, as the Black Cats were eventually sent crashing out of the playoffs at the hands of Lincoln, Stewart was Lee Johnson’s second-choice frontman behind the prolific former Bradford striker.
SB Nation

Newcastle expects “one in, one out” in January transfer window

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle’s board is planning for a “one in, one out” January transfer window. Craig Hope, writing for the outlet, informed that “Eddie Howe will hold a transfer meeting with sporting director Dan Ashworth and co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, and Jamie Reuben” in the next few days before returning from Saudi Arabia.
SB Nation

Klopp on Luis Díaz’s Injury Setback

Luis Díaz left Liverpool’s Dubai warm weather camp after feeling “discomfort” during club training, per reports confirmed by head coach Jürgen Klopp on Friday. The Colombian winger has flown back to Merseyside to undergo assessment at the club’s facilities, and hope is that the issue he’s sustained will prove to be only a minor setback.
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Mark Robins’ Coventry City

Coventry finished in 12th place in the Championship last season, in their second season back in the Championship, bettering their 16th place finish in 2020/21. They currently sit in 12th position in the league, but have played two games fewer than the majority of other teams after a number of fixture postponements because of the state of the pitch at The Coventry Building Society Arena.
SB Nation

Everton Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA WSL Match Preview

Everton Women will go in search of a first WSL win in three this weekend as they travel to Brighton, and will be boosted by the return of a number of key players. Katrine Veje is available after almost six weeks on the sidelines, while Izzy Christiansen and Clare Wheeler are also back in contention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy