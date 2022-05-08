ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach letter: Let's celebrate the goodness of motherhood

By Moshe Scheiner
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
While Mother’s Day has always been meaningful for me, this year’s ripples with a whole new layer of depth and appreciation.

Over the past few months, our two eldest daughters became mothers, making my wife and me grandparents. There is an old Yiddish proverb: G-D couldn't be everywhere, so he created mothers. As I watch our daughters, late at night or in the early hours of the morning, holding, caressing, singing, nursing and loving their newborn daughters, my heart swells with joy, love, awe and wonder at the miracle of birth and a mother's natural selfless love.

More than giving us life, our mothers are the inimitable links in the unbreakable chain of life. From the inception of existence itself, through this present day, our mothers are the one common thread that runs through it all, binding generation to generation, and ensuring that the river of humanity never dries up and always flows on.

Dads are great. I happen to be one myself. But we are not the purveyors of life. Our mothers are. Our wives are. Our daughters are.

My wife and I attended the Fellowship dinner on Wednesday night at The Breakers hotel, where we heard Susan Eisenhower speak about her grandfather. She related that once her grandfather was meeting with [former premier of the Soviet Union Nikita] Khrushchev at Camp David, seeking peace with the Soviets, and things weren't progressing well. He called Susan's mother to bring over the grandchildren to meet Krushchev. Having seen first hand the tragic consequences of evil, it was President Eisenhower's way of saying to Khrushchev, we need to get this right for their sake.

When I look into my new grandchildren's eyes, I often think about the world they will inherit. With the ongoing tumult on the political and geopolitical fronts, be it the wars fought on the battlefields or the battles fought in the courtrooms, we say thank you to our mothers for sacrificing to give us life and for nurturing the eternal light of the human souls goodness and infinite potential.

When I look at life through the eyes of a mother, I see it very differently than when I look at life through my own eyes.

Through my own eyes, I see battles that have to be won. Through the eyes of a mother, I see hands that need holding. Through my own eyes, I see politics and legislation. Through the eyes of a mother, I see people and kindness. Through my own eyes, I see the present. Through the eyes of a mother, I see the future.

Through the eyes of a mother, life is not a political statement but a living testament experienced with heart and soul.

On this Mother’s Day, I thank my mother for birthing me into this world and giving me the gift of life; I thank my wife for mothering our children and bringing the possibilities of life to fruition; and I thank my daughters, the new moms, for perpetuating the greatest legacy of all, the legacy of life to the next generation.

Finally, on this Mother’s Day, I thank our Father in heaven for our mothers on earth. Happy Mother’s Day!

Rabbi Moshe Scheiner is founding rabbi at Palm Beach Synagogue.

