East Stroudsburg, PA

Need for diversified workforce spurs East Stroudsburg schools to act | Something to Think About

By Debbie Kulick
Pocono Record
 4 days ago
One of the most striking things the pandemic has shown is the need for a diversified workforce. Educators are starkly aware of the shortages in everything from teachers to truck drivers, skilled trades, medical personnel, support personnel in all industries and more.

Early recognition by students of a career path, no matter what it is, is widely known to be part of the labor shortage solution.

How schools are preparing students for postsecondary success is now required at both the state and federal level, in addition to test scores. The Public School Boards Association (PSBA) has focused on educating school boards throughout the Commonwealth through articles and classes that will help members understand the federal requirements and expectations that school districts must provide as part of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). One of the indicators required by ESSA and the state plan for implementation for student success, is college and career readiness.

Beginning in the 2017-18 school year, the requirement of the readiness programs became an indicator of success with the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

Beginning that year, the PDE began reporting districts’ calculation of career readiness experiences at the building level as a way to ensure that all students had access to career exploration and preparation activities. This work begins at the elementary level and follows throughout the student’s school years when schools had to demonstrate that students have met the full continuum of career readiness expectations as defined for each grade level.

That translates to the fact that each district must submit evidence that validates that all four “strands” of the Career Education and Work standards have been “meaningfully addressed”.

The four standards are: Career Awareness and Preparation, Career Acquisition, Career Retention and Advancement and Entrepreneurship. Each one must be addressed at least once in the noted benchmark pieces of evidence as supplied by the district in accordance with PDE requirements.

So, what are these grade span requirements that must be supplied to support fulfilling the aforementioned “strands”?

By the end of grade 5, the student has produced six or more pieces of evidence accumulated within the 3 to 5 grade spans. Future best practices will note that producing two experiences in each of the three years is most effective.

By the end of grade 8, the student has produced six additional pieces of evidence beyond the 3-5 grade levels. Of these six, one must be the student’s individualized career plan. Finally, by the end of grade 11, the student will have produced eight additional bands of evidence, where at least two must demonstrate implementation of the student’s individualized career plan.

Since this started in the 2017-18 school year, the first class of East Stroudsburg Area students who will fully meet the completion goal is that of the Class of 2026. Each student will have created a career portfolio by the end of grade 11 that will help with a career plan and route after graduation from high school.

There are many ways to accomplish this task and each district may follow a different route, but what it will do is provide students with a broad base of knowledge to find a career path that can bring them to a career they enjoy and help decrease the ever-growing labor shortage through out the country.

— Debbie Kulick writes a weekly news column for the Pocono Record and Tri-County Independent. She serves on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as an EMT.

Pocono Record

