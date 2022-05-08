ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mark McGhee keen to stay on as Dundee boss despite threat of relegation

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Mark McGhee has revealed he wants to continue as Dundee boss beyond the summer.

The Dens Park side look certain to be playing in the cinch Championship next season after losing 2-0 to St Mirren on Saturday.

McGhee is yet to earn a victory since replacing James McPake in February, but hopes he will be given the chance to remain in charge even if Dundee are relegated.

He said: “I came here hoping to stay (beyond the summer) but I’ve no idea really. We’ve not discussed it. I’d like to stay but we’ll see.”

St Mirren’s first goal, scored by Alex Greive, stemmed from a mistake by Charlie Adam, who played a ball right across his own penalty box after just four minutes.

McGhee described that as “an aberration” but felt his players had long enough to recover from the setback to try to force the win.

He said: “Charlie held his hand up at the time and again when he came off.

“It was an aberration, I don’t know what he was thinking. I thought he was just going to play it out to the far side. He said he tried to play it to the keeper.

“He has just got it wrong. But we had a lot of time to recover from it and I think that’s more significant than the loss of one goal that could have come in any shape or form.

“We had 86 minutes left to get it back. The disappointing thing was we never looked like getting a goal back. That was a surprise and a disappointment.”

Curtis Main added St Mirren’s second goal and Buddies manager Stephen Robinson felt the striker’s upturn in form is all down to belief.

He said: “Confidence can do a lot. I know he knows I believe in him. We all do our best. They’re mostly young kids and when people get behind you, you can achieve a lot of things.”

The Paisley side held a half-time presentation for outgoing chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick and Robinson hailed the former manager for his support.

He added: “Tony has been fantastic since I came into the club. He’s been supportive when we weren’t winning.”

