We not safe yet, insists St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson insisted his team were still not yet safe from automatic relegation after Jack Fitzwater’s late goal saw Livingston hold them to a 1-1 draw at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The Livi defender scrambled home a 90th-minute leveller to cancel out Glenn Middleton’s back post header, leaving 11th-placed Saints six points clear of bottom side Dundee with two games to go.

Saints’ goal difference is also seven better, but Davidson said the job was not done yet, although he admitted he has already had an eye on a likely relegation play-off, a tie he wants to take momentum into.

Asked if he felt his side had done enough to stave off automatic relegation, he said: “No, I’m not that type of person – we need to make sure we go and put a good performance in against Aberdeen.

“We want good performances between now and the end of the season and if we get to the play-offs then we go in in a confident mood with the players believing in what we are doing.

“I’ve already looked (at the play-offs) for the last 10 or 12 weeks as I was hopeful we would get there.

“From where we were in January, I think we were five or six points behind Dundee and we wanted to get to 10th and it’s not happened, so next it’s about how we stay in this league.

“St Johnstone don’t have a divine right to be in this league and we’re working extremely hard because we’re desperate to stay in it.”

Livingston boss David Martindale praised his players’ attitude as they chased down an equaliser despite having little to play for as they sit comfortable in midtable.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the top six, Martindale said his side had already achieved their points target, but he insisted they would try to maintain the high standards in their final two games of the campaign against St Mirren and Dundee.

He said: “We’ve achieved the objectives from Livingston Football Club’s point of view and it’s up to me as a manager to try and make sure we maintain these standards.

“The individual target that we speak about at the start of the season is 44 points – I don’t like making it public because you can set aspirations and ambitions that you might not be able to hit, so 10th place has to be it (the aim).

“We got 44 points last year and we’re sitting on 45 now with two games to go.

“It’s just a wee bit unfortunate that those 44 points came on match day 35 as opposed to match day 32 or match day 33 so that’s the one that’s killed us.

”Fair play to the lads, this game could have petered out at 1-0, but they fought really hard and got back into the game, created chances to try and win the game of football.”

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown appointed Fleetwood boss

Former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown has been appointed the new Fleetwood head coach. Brown last week announced the end of a 19-year playing career in which he won 22 domestic trophies with Celtic, whom he left at the end of last season to take up a player-coach role at Aberdeen.
Carl Starfelt hails Celtic's 'big leaders' after title triumph

Carl Starfelt admits he learned quickly the demands of playing for Celtic as he hailed the leaders in the changing room for inspiring them to the title. The Sweden defender had a difficult start to his Celtic career after being pitched in to the cinch Premiership opener against Hearts 24 hours after teaming up with his new colleagues.
James Forrest commits to champions Celtic until 2025

Celtic winger James Forrest has signed a contract extension which ties him to the new Scottish champions until 2025. The 30-year-old will collect his 10th league winners' medal on Saturday and his 20th in all competitions after helping his side clinch the cinch Premiership title against Dundee United on Wednesday.
Callum Davidson
Jack Fitzwater
Glenn Middleton
Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen's Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles' reading of the Queen's Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
Michelle O'Neill urges DUP to enter new Stormont Executive

Sinn Fein's Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill has urged the DUP to enter a new Executive. The Northern Ireland Assembly is due to have its first sitting on Friday following an historic election result which saw Sinn Fein become the first nationalist or republican party to top the poll.
Labour believes Starmer can prove he did not break lockdown rules

Labour believes it can show Sir Keir Starmer did not break lockdown rules after the party leader vowed he would resign if he is fined by police. In a dramatic statement on Monday, Sir Keir said he would do the "right thing" if he was issued with a fixed penalty notice in relation to a gathering in Labour offices in Durham in April last year.
Little Pengelly co-opted to replace Donaldson on Assembly benches

Former DUP MP Emma Little Pengelly has been co-opted to replace her leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on the Stormont benches. Sir Jeffrey won the seat in Lagan Valley – the constituency he represents at Westminster – just days ago after contesting the Assembly election. However, he revealed earlier...
Inquiry shown real-time footage and audio of moment Sheku Bayoh was restrained

The inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh has been shown footage and heard 999 calls from the day he died. Visual and audio recordings, taken from CCTV, witnesses' phones and emergency calls, were all shown in real-time at the public hearing in Edinburgh, revealing events leading up to and when Mr Bayoh was restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 3 2015.
Ex-police officers jailed for taking victims' pictures 'attacked in prison'

Former police officers jailed for taking pictures of two murdered sisters at a crime scene they were protecting have been attacked in prison, judges have been told. Deniz Jaffer, 48, and Jamie Lewis, 33, had been assigned to guard the scene after Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020.
PM and Cabinet Secretary unscathed in latest tranche of partygate fines

Boris Johnson and the Cabinet Secretary were unscathed by the latest tranche of partygate fines issued by the Metropolitan Police, as the total climbed into triple figures. It was announced on Thursday that the force had made around a further 50 fixed penalty notice referrals as part of its investigation into possible lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street and across Whitehall.
International economics expert named as incoming Bank rate-setter

International economics expert Swati Dhingra has been appointed to the Bank of England's interest rate-setting committee, as it faces a tough balancing act amid soaring inflation and the threat of recession. The Treasury announced that Ms Dhingra will join the Bank's nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee in August, replacing current...
What is the Northern Ireland Protocol and why is it controversial?

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned the EU that the UK Government will take action on the Northern Ireland Protocol if negotiators in Brussels do not show sufficient flexibility. Days after historic Assembly elections in Northern Ireland, the post-Brexit arrangements for the region are once again threatening to cause a...
Concern mounts for teen missing for two weeks

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a 15-year-old girl missing for 14 days. Madison, known as Maddie, vanished on April 26 after leaving her foster parents' address in Southmead, Bristol, to say she was going to the shops. She has been known to use social media to meet people...
