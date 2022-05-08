Here’s How COVID-19 Cases Are Falling in Alabama Compared to the Nation
Though the omicron peak has passed, new daily cases of COVID-19 are ticking up in much of the country. There were an average of 18.8 new daily confirmed cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans in the past week, up from an average of 14.3 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before.
In total, about 80,759,000 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States since the first known infection was identified on Jan. 21, 2020.
Breaking with the national trend, new daily cases are decreasing in Alabama. Over the past week, there were an average of 4.5 new daily cases of the coronavirus for every 100,000 people across the state, compared to 4.8 new daily cases per 100,000 people the week prior.
Nationwide, the average number of new daily infections has increased in 44 states over the past week. Of all states, Alabama reported the fourth largest improvement in average new infections per day over the last week.
The current average daily infection rate in Alabama ranks as the third lowest of all 50 states.
All COVID-19 data used in this story is current as of May 5, 2022. It is important to note that in some states, weekly infection rates may include cases of the virus that occurred earlier but were not previously counted.
|Rank
|State
|Change in new case rate
|Avg. new daily cases per 100,000 ppl last week
|Avg. new daily cases per 100,000 ppl 2 weeks ago
|Total confirmed cases to date
|1
|Colorado
|-8.7
|16.5
|25.2
|1,386,228
|2
|Alaska
|-1.1
|28.1
|29.2
|244,914
|3
|Oklahoma
|-0.7
|5.2
|6.0
|1,041,397
|4
|Alabama
|-0.3
|4.5
|4.8
|1,301,805
|5
|Arkansas
|-0.1
|4.1
|4.2
|836,117
|6
|Arizona
|-0.1
|4.7
|4.7
|2,021,524
|7
|Indiana
|0.2
|9.3
|9.1
|1,703,579
|8
|Texas
|0.3
|8.5
|8.3
|6,746,102
|9
|Idaho
|0.4
|4.5
|4.1
|446,227
|10
|Vermont
|0.6
|47.4
|46.7
|116,084
|11
|Maryland
|0.9
|14.8
|13.9
|1,035,008
|12
|Wyoming
|0.9
|4.8
|3.9
|156,745
|13
|Kentucky
|1.0
|11.0
|10.0
|1,330,084
|14
|Louisiana
|1.2
|5.5
|4.3
|1,174,212
|15
|Mississippi
|1.4
|4.3
|2.9
|798,065
|16
|Tennessee
|1.5
|7.6
|6.2
|2,032,326
|17
|California
|1.6
|17.3
|15.8
|9,247,030
|18
|North Dakota
|1.6
|8.9
|7.2
|241,385
|19
|New Mexico
|1.8
|9.8
|8.1
|523,023
|20
|Iowa
|1.8
|9.6
|7.8
|765,186
|21
|South Dakota
|1.8
|4.5
|2.7
|237,812
|22
|Nevada
|1.9
|10.8
|8.9
|720,739
|23
|Kansas
|2.2
|9.9
|7.7
|775,813
|24
|Ohio
|2.2
|10.7
|8.4
|2,697,058
|25
|Utah
|2.3
|7.7
|5.4
|932,253
|26
|Nebraska
|2.3
|7.7
|5.4
|480,586
|27
|Montana
|2.6
|7.9
|5.3
|274,265
|28
|Missouri
|2.8
|10.4
|7.6
|1,425,626
|29
|West Virginia
|2.9
|12.1
|9.1
|501,968
|30
|Wisconsin
|3.2
|23.9
|20.7
|1,615,315
|31
|Florida
|3.6
|20.0
|16.4
|5,946,185
|32
|Connecticut
|4.1
|28.7
|24.6
|762,097
|33
|Pennsylvania
|4.5
|16.2
|11.7
|2,825,267
|34
|Delaware
|4.6
|22.3
|17.7
|263,269
|35
|Georgia
|4.7
|8.1
|3.4
|2,515,139
|36
|Minnesota
|4.9
|23.4
|18.5
|1,456,778
|37
|Virginia
|5.3
|21.3
|16.0
|1,710,273
|38
|Illinois
|5.6
|30.3
|24.7
|3,151,710
|39
|Michigan
|5.7
|20.7
|15.0
|2,425,946
|40
|Oregon
|6.7
|26.1
|19.4
|725,150
|41
|New Hampshire
|7.2
|31.3
|24.1
|311,625
|42
|New Jersey
|7.2
|33.2
|25.9
|2,269,649
|43
|New York
|7.3
|40.1
|32.7
|5,177,086
|44
|Massachusetts
|9.9
|41.9
|31.9
|1,766,821
|45
|Washington
|13.5
|37.0
|23.5
|1,505,399
|46
|Rhode Island
|13.9
|48.3
|34.4
|355,063
|47
|South Carolina
|15.1
|15.1
|0.0
|1,477,460
|48
|Hawaii
|15.3
|32.1
|16.8
|241,955
|49
|Maine
|28.6
|53.4
|24.7
|248,128
|50
|North Carolina
|35.1
|35.2
|0.1
|2,673,225
