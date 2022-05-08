Here’s How COVID-19 Cases Are Climbing in Delaware Compared to the Nation

Though the omicron peak has passed, new daily cases of COVID-19 are ticking up in much of the country. There were an average of 18.8 new daily confirmed cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans in the past week, up from an average of 14.3 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before.

In total, about 80,759,000 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States since the first known infection was identified on Jan. 21, 2020.

In keeping with the national trend, new daily cases are increasing in Delaware. Over the past week, there were an average of 22.3 new daily cases of the coronavirus for every 100,000 people across the state, compared to 17.7 new daily cases per 100,000 people the week prior.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily infections has increased in 44 states over the past week. Of all states, Delaware reported the 17th largest uptick in average new infections per day over the last week.

The current average daily infection rate in Delaware ranks as the 17th highest of all 50 states.

All COVID-19 data used in this story is current as of May 5, 2022. It is important to note that in some states, weekly infection rates may include cases of the virus that occurred earlier but were not previously counted.

These are all the counties in Delaware where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Change in new case rate Avg. new daily cases per 100,000 ppl last week Avg. new daily cases per 100,000 ppl 2 weeks ago Total confirmed cases to date 1 Colorado -8.7 16.5 25.2 1,386,228 2 Alaska -1.1 28.1 29.2 244,914 3 Oklahoma -0.7 5.2 6.0 1,041,397 4 Alabama -0.3 4.5 4.8 1,301,805 5 Arkansas -0.1 4.1 4.2 836,117 6 Arizona -0.1 4.7 4.7 2,021,524 7 Indiana 0.2 9.3 9.1 1,703,579 8 Texas 0.3 8.5 8.3 6,746,102 9 Idaho 0.4 4.5 4.1 446,227 10 Vermont 0.6 47.4 46.7 116,084 11 Maryland 0.9 14.8 13.9 1,035,008 12 Wyoming 0.9 4.8 3.9 156,745 13 Kentucky 1.0 11.0 10.0 1,330,084 14 Louisiana 1.2 5.5 4.3 1,174,212 15 Mississippi 1.4 4.3 2.9 798,065 16 Tennessee 1.5 7.6 6.2 2,032,326 17 California 1.6 17.3 15.8 9,247,030 18 North Dakota 1.6 8.9 7.2 241,385 19 New Mexico 1.8 9.8 8.1 523,023 20 Iowa 1.8 9.6 7.8 765,186 21 South Dakota 1.8 4.5 2.7 237,812 22 Nevada 1.9 10.8 8.9 720,739 23 Kansas 2.2 9.9 7.7 775,813 24 Ohio 2.2 10.7 8.4 2,697,058 25 Utah 2.3 7.7 5.4 932,253 26 Nebraska 2.3 7.7 5.4 480,586 27 Montana 2.6 7.9 5.3 274,265 28 Missouri 2.8 10.4 7.6 1,425,626 29 West Virginia 2.9 12.1 9.1 501,968 30 Wisconsin 3.2 23.9 20.7 1,615,315 31 Florida 3.6 20.0 16.4 5,946,185 32 Connecticut 4.1 28.7 24.6 762,097 33 Pennsylvania 4.5 16.2 11.7 2,825,267 34 Delaware 4.6 22.3 17.7 263,269 35 Georgia 4.7 8.1 3.4 2,515,139 36 Minnesota 4.9 23.4 18.5 1,456,778 37 Virginia 5.3 21.3 16.0 1,710,273 38 Illinois 5.6 30.3 24.7 3,151,710 39 Michigan 5.7 20.7 15.0 2,425,946 40 Oregon 6.7 26.1 19.4 725,150 41 New Hampshire 7.2 31.3 24.1 311,625 42 New Jersey 7.2 33.2 25.9 2,269,649 43 New York 7.3 40.1 32.7 5,177,086 44 Massachusetts 9.9 41.9 31.9 1,766,821 45 Washington 13.5 37.0 23.5 1,505,399 46 Rhode Island 13.9 48.3 34.4 355,063 47 South Carolina 15.1 15.1 0.0 1,477,460 48 Hawaii 15.3 32.1 16.8 241,955 49 Maine 28.6 53.4 24.7 248,128 50 North Carolina 35.1 35.2 0.1 2,673,225

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .