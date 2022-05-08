ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Keeping Aspen athletes in Aspen

By Rich Allen, Aspen Daily News Staff Writer
Aspen Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey sat at tables in front of their younger peers as something to aspire to, as role models whose leads were to be followed. They were proof that it could be done in Aspen. A group of 10 athletes were presented to fellow classmates and athletes on April 27 in a...

www.aspendailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

10 Things That Shock People About Moving to Colorado

We may all be one country, but each U.S. state has its own quirks and idiosyncrasies. However, it can be hard to recognize your state's unique characteristics as quirky when you haven't known anything different. How are Colorado natives supposed to know what's "weird" about the Centennial State?. An outsider's...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Green Lawns Of Summer Likely To Fade In Colorado

(CBS4) – As Colorado tries to handle a drought and demand for its water, the future is looking less like one with lush, green lawns. “As a headwater state where the water originates we need to look at how we’re using it and a lot of that comes down to how we’re using it in the landscape,” said the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Jennifer Riley-Chetwynd. “The lawns that we’ve grown accustomed to, that is not a Colorado esthetic.” (credit: CBS) Colorado is simply not a place of natural green lawns. It takes a lot of water to get them that way. 60% percent of...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Why do scam calls show up as coming from small Colorado towns?

ALLENSPARK, Colo — Welcome to Allenspark, Colorado. Population: around 500, depending on the time of year. One of the best things about this place is there’s hardly any cell phone service. Still, scam calls show up on cell phones around the state as coming from this small mountain town in Boulder County.
ALLENSPARK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Aspen, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Aspen, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Aspen, CO
Education
94.3 The X

Why Are So Many People Leaving Colorado

Recently, I published an article wondering if Colorado, especially Denver was really experiencing a mass exodus and while some numbers show that to be true, it doesn't necessarily mean they're leaving the state completely, instead moving further South, East and North up into our neck of the woods here in Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Is This Colorado Burger Restaurant Better Than In-N-Out and Whataburger?

Sure, these big chain burger restaurants are great, but this local Colorado burger joint blows In-N-Out and Whataburger out of the water. So good. When it comes to burgers in Colorado, the excitement was at an all-time high when it was announced that In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger were finally making their way to Colorado. Or back to Colorado in Whataburger's case. Yes, those places are very good and are real fan favorites for sure. I've been to In-N-Out a handful of times since they came to Colorado, but I haven't made my way down south for Whataburger in Colorado Springs just yet. Hoping a closer one pops up and I can save that two-hour drive. Another way to save that long drive? By grabbing one of the absolute best burgers in Colorado at this local homegrown spot just south of Denver.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

These Four Colorado Towns Said No To Legal Marijuana Sales

The availability of legal marijuana in Colorado is widespread, but there are still many communities that remain resistant to the growing trend. So many municipalities across the state have reaped the benefits of tax revenue from pot sales. More and more Colorado cities are realizing that no matter what, their residents are going to get their pot fix somewhere, so the tax revenue might as well stay in the local community.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Ward
Axios Denver

This county is the healthiest in Colorado

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosColorado's healthiest counties are also among its most affluent, according to a new county health rankings analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.The big picture: Nationwide, people with lower incomes and people of color disproportionately lack access to affordable care and opportunities that lead to better health.How it works: The report, using data collected between 2014 and 2021, evaluates counties on health outcomes — length and quality of life — and health factors.Those include access to health care, tobacco use, diet and exercise, education, employment, income, air and water...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Cañon City – the Climate Capital of Colorado!

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — It’s a city with plenty to brag about, from its sweeping views to thrilling activities, but Cañon City has one more accolade to boast – it’s the climate capital of Colorado. Cañon City has some of the mildest weather in Colorado, but why is that? Geographically speaking, it sits at an […]
CANON CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Athletics#Highschoolsports#Aspen High School
KKTV

WATCH: Wind in Colorado takes gas station canopy to the ground

ANTONITO, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was killed or even hurt after the wind took a gas station canopy to the ground in Colorado on Sunday. The whole ordeal was caught on camera by surveillance video at the station and by someone nearby on a cell phone. It happened Sunday at the Pacheco Station in Antonito. The small town is near the Colorado and New Mexico border, south of Alamosa. According to 11 News chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe, the area saw wind gusts up to 70 MPH on Sunday. Robert Pacheco, the owner of Pacheco Station, explained he had just purchased this gas station about two months ago. He’s in the process of remodeling to help enhance the curb appeal for Main Street. His goal is to have the lowest gas prices in the area.
ANTONITO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Denver

Strong Winds Damage Gas Station In Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The strong winds blowing through Colorado damaged a big part of a gas station in southern Colorado. The canopy collapsed in the wind. (credit: Mike Barela) The gas station is located in Antonito, near the border of Colorado and New Mexico. (credit: Robert Pacheco) No one was hurt in the collapse.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Rare World War II Bomber Coming To Colorado, Offering Tours + Rides

Whether you're a history buff or simply just like cool things - like historic military aircraft - you'll likely enjoy this. This weekend, Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, located on the former Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, CO, will host the B-29 Doc Superfortress along with several other warbirds, according to an Apr. 21 posts via the Wings Over the Rockies Instagram account.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Colorado School District Moves to Four-Day School Week

Did you know that 64% of Colorado school districts operate on a four-day school week?. If you're like me, that number is surprising. I had no idea so many schools in Colorado had made the switch and the number is rising. At last count, 116 school districts had changed to a four-day week. Many of these are rural districts and charter schools, but not all of them.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy