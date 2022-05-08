ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey police rescue woman from SUV submerged in Delaware River

 4 days ago

Police in New Jersey have released harrowing video of officers rescuing a woman from a submerged vehicle last month.

In the video, authorities in Gloucester City, New Jersey can be seen removing the woman from a vehicle that had become submerged in the Delaware River just after 1 p.m. on April 28.

WTXF-TV reported that police were called to the scene after a woman in an SUV crashed through a guardrail on the pier and the car was submerged upside down in the water.

The video shows multiple officers jumping into the water to save the woman.

The woman was successfully removed from her vehicle and placed onto a boat before being taken to shore.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time it crashed and the woman is still recovering after being taken to the hospital.

