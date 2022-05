There are a few things that are quite unique to swimmers staying in a hotel… Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. At some point in every young swimmer’s career, you start to go to meets that are out of town. Usually, these meets are multiple days long, and with that, you’re gonna have to stay at a hotel. If there is one constant from the start of your swim career all the way to the end, it’s that you will be staying at a hotel for quite a few weekends each year. There are a few things that are quite unique to swimmers staying in a hotel…

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO