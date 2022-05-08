Sri Lanka in talks for $100 million emergency funding from Beijing-backed bank

* Mexico c. bank rate announcement due 1 p.m local time/1800 GMT * Peru seen raising interest rates 50 bps * Brazil services activity beats forecasts with 1.7% March rise * Banco do Brasil reports 34.6% Q1 profit jump; shares up By Anisha Sircar May 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies plunged on Thursday as the dollar swung to two-decade highs after a hot U.S. inflation print ramped up concerns around aggressive rate hikes amid a slowing global economy, driving investors away from risky assets. MSCI's index of Latam currencies fell to as low as $2,251, its lowest level since mid-March, with Brazil's real, down 0.4% even as data showed Brazilian services activity rose at a record pace in March, marking a strong recovery from the COVID-19 downturn. The currency has lost 11% since a peak in late April. "The Brazilian real couldn't escape the impact of the latest, most acute wave of dollar appreciation since the last days of April," said FxPro senior market analyst Alex Kuptsikevich. The dollar rose to fresh two-decade highs on concerns around tighter monetary policies after CPI data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer price growth stayed hot, beefing up expectations of further aggressive rate hikes. "Having begun tightening monetary policy more than a year ago, Brazil’s central bank is much closer to curbing inflation than central banks in many advanced economies. While that doesn't make the real steady in the face of market headwinds, it does look stronger against other currencies, especially emerging countries," said Kuptsikevich. Mexico's peso wasn't left unscathed either, falling 0.2% even though Banxico, the central bank, is seen hiking the benchmark interest rate later on Thursday for the eighth consecutive time, raising it by 50 basis points to 7%. Chile's peso tumbled 0.7% as copper prices fell below $9,000 a tonne for the first time since October. Fears over lower demand amid surging inflation and rising interest rates pressured industrial metal prices. Peru's sol declined 0.5% against the dollar ahead of an interest rate announcement by the country's central bank, which is also expected to raise rates by 50 basis points. Stocks in Latin America strengthened 0.1%, with Brazil's Bovespa index gaining 0.4%, boosted by Banco do Brasil SA after the state-run lender reported that its first-quarter net profit grew 34.6%, exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, the Czech crown jumped 2%, bouncing off Wednesday's two-month lows as the Czech central bank intervened after the currency plunged on expectations rate hikes were ending. Elsewhere, Sri Lanka appointed a new prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Thursday, a move President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hopes will quell weeks of worsening civil unrest in the country. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 987.04 -2.39 MSCI LatAm 2199.48 0.18 Brazil Bovespa 104910.80 0.49 Mexico IPC 49181.37 -0.19 Chile IPSA 4713.15 0.77 Argentina MerVal 84974.40 -0.919 Colombia COLCAP 1512.63 0.24 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1375 0.14 Mexico peso 20.3373 -0.16 Chile peso 868.2 -0.74 Colombia peso 4094.34 -0.43 Peru sol 3.805 -0.50 Argentina peso 117.2400 -0.12 (interbank) Argentina peso 201.5 1.74 (parallel) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
