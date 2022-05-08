ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A second chance: Clean Slate can fulfill promise of rehabilitation, with some tweaks

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

There’s a reason that our prison system is run by the Department of Correction, and not the Department of Punishment or the Department of Retribution. While punishment is one proper purpose of incarceration, it isn’t the only one. Very few people can or should be locked away forever. Society’s ultimate objective should be to enable them to rehabilitate their lives and return to their jobs, families and communities.

Yet thousands upon thousands of New Yorkers are turned into permanent pariahs due to lawbreaking from years ago, preventing their reintegration into society. For more than 2 million New Yorkers who’ve completed a conviction, more than 300,000 of whom have served time in prison, that history hangs around their necks everywhere they go like a scarlet C. After a criminal records search, they can’t get a job. Or an apartment.

NYC’s “Ban the Box” legislation generally already prevents prospective employers from finding out about convictions in applications and initial interviews, but people elsewhere in the state can be disqualified from jobs before they’ve even gotten a chance to make their case.

All this prevents reintegration in a way that’s unfair to the past offender — and counterproductive to society, as it can wind up driving individuals who need the stability of steady employment out of the official economy, producing more crime.

The Clean Slate Act pending before the Legislature could be an opportunity to wipe away those dark clouds by systematically sealing records of old convictions while balancing the public safety need to allow past misconduct to remain visible in situations where it’s directly relevant. That was the intended impact of a sealing law passed in 2017, which ended up being too narrow and too complicated to navigate for most people to take advantage.

Under the new proposal, traffic and misdemeanor convictions would be automatically sealed three years after someone’s sentence, and felonies after seven years, with time spent in criminal custody, on probation or with a pending criminal case not included. New convictions would reset the clock. Importantly, records could still be viewed by law enforcement during investigations or new prosecutions and accessed by entities that are required to fingerprint applicants, like public schools and certain government agencies. Sex offenses would not be included, as they’re included in a state registry that has its own rules and timetables.

As the language is finalized, the Legislature should also make records available to fingerprint-optional entities, like private schools, and carefully think through whether and when certain convictions might be relevant to private-sector employers. Should a bank or retailer be able to know about a well-established history of commercial theft, even if it’s a few years old, before hiring someone to run the cash register?

Landlords should have the right to consider recent convictions information when deciding to whom to rent apartments — drug- or gun-traffickers, among others, don’t make the best tenants or neighbors — but too often snap judgments are made about mistakes long in the rearview. We’re not wedded to the three- and seven-year timetables, but it’s important for the state to establish that once New Yorkers have paid their due to society, they can get on with their lives.

