Common ground: Even at this raw moment, there is some public consensus in the abortion debate

As evidenced by the reaction to the leaked draft majority Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, America’s abortion debate is profoundly polarized. If forced to choose between the rules written into Roe — which allow terminations of pregnancies up to the point of fetal viability, which the decision said was between 24 and 28 weeks — and extreme state laws, enabled by a sweeping judicial override of Roe, that bar almost all abortions after six weeks or even sooner, we enthusiastically endorse maintaining Roe.

Still, that need not necessarily be the question.

In the space below, we run our annual Mother’s Day editorial: “Dear Mom, Thanks for having me.” It’s a sentiment almost all of us share about those who gave birth to or raised us, biological or adoptive.

But not every pregnant woman wishes to be a mother. Some are victims of rape or incest; some face extreme economic hardship; some have health challenges; some are simply not prepared psychologically.

Today, 93% of all abortions in the United States occur in the first 13 weeks ; 6% occur between 14 and 20 weeks; and just 1% occur after that point. Almost all of that final category of procedure involve terrible medical predicaments and are absolutely agonizing for the woman.

Under Roe and its progeny, 24 weeks has been the dividing line between permissible and potentially impermissible for decades — based on the idea that a fetus at that point becomes a life worthy of certain protections — but there’s no moral magic to the number. Viability is a moving target that depends on advances in medicine and technology. Today, fetuses can survive outside the womb at 21 weeks, and that will likely creep earlier soon.

American opinion polls consistently show that while most of us want to keep Roe if given the binary choice , support shrinks as a pregnancy progresses . At 24 weeks, Americans are about twice as likely to say abortion should be illegal as should be illegal (43% to 22%). That said, in a follow-up question, half of those say there should be exceptions to the rule.

In many European nations, the cutoff for on-demand abortion is many weeks earlier than it is under Roe — but there are a wider range of reasons for bending the rule thereafter, including threat to life, threat to health, rape, and even in some cases socio-economic reasons.

Roe’s defenders should be less wed to the viability line the decision set. Roe’s foes — who, contrary to the policy positions they often embrace, claim to believe that life is life is life — must understand that a world in which it is illegal to terminate pregnancies in their early stages, or when a woman has been the victim of rape or incest or is wrestling with medical challenges, is an utterly tyrannical one.