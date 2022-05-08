ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police issue appeal to find missing Bristol teenager

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice officers searching for a missing 15-year-old say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety. Madison, also known as Maddie, left her home in Southmead, Bristol, on Tuesday 26 April saying...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

House worth $1.5M bought by wife of 'most wanted' member of notorious Alameddine gang with a fraudulent loan application will be auctioned off after the couple's assets are seized

The home fraudulently purchased by the wife of the 'most wanted' member of the Alameddine clan will be auctioned off after police seized the couple's assets. Masood Zakaria allegedly directed his wife Azza to fake a series of documents about her annual income and employment history to obtain a loan to buy the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Madeleine McCann's Belongings Found In Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner's Car: Details

Just a few weeks after authorities named convicted rapist Christian Brueckner as the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a Portuguese news outlet reported on a new break in the case.According toThe Guardian, TV reporter Sandra Felgueiras stated that local police found one of McCann's possessions in Brückner’s old camper van."We are sure that he is the murderer of Madeleine McCann. We are sure that he killed Madeleine McCann," said prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters. "The investigation is still going on and I think we found some new facts, some new evidence — not forensic evidence, but evidence."Though...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pervert caught by his fiancée reading disgusting book titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook' that included vile chapters on 'finding children' and 'hunting season'

A man has been jailed after being caught by his then partner reading a 648-page digital handbook on child exploitation titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook'. Darwin resident Jayden Trevitt, 30, was sentenced to nine months behind bars after pleading guilty at the Northern Territory Supreme Court last week to charges of accessing and possessing child abuse material.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Felicity-May Harvey: Father charged with murdering two-week-old daughter

A father has been charged with the murder of his two-week-old daughter.Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital in Heywood, Greater Manchester, on 11 January 2021 after fighting for life for two days.Police were initially called to the hospital on 8 January by staff reporting concern for the welfare of Felicity-May, who later died. Her father Darin Harvey, 25, of Wardle, has now been charged with her murder.He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.Paying tribute shortly after her death, Felicity-May’s family described her as a “beautiful and incredibly brave” child.They...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY

