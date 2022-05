MOREHEAD, Ky. – Morehead State track and field coach will send nine women and seven men to Murray, Ky., for the three-day Ohio Valley Conference Championship. The heptathlon will begin the competition on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET with the meet running through Friday when the awards ceremony will take place at approximately 6 p.m. ET. Roy Stewart Stadium will host the track races and some of the field events, with the remaining throws taking place at Hamilton Field. It will be the first time Murray State has hosted the meet since 2011.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO