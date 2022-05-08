ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Chiriaco Summit, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 12:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or...

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will remain the same, then gradually improve through the day Thursday. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide will be around 500 AM Thursday morning and again around 530 PM Thursday evening. NC DOT is reporting that NC-12 between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe will remain closed through at least Thursday morning.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls SD has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota N. Branch Pipestone Creek near Pipestone affecting Pipestone County. Redwood River at Marshall affecting Lyon County. For the Redwood River...including Marshall...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...N. Branch Pipestone Creek near Pipestone. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 44.0 feet, flooding begins to affect pasture lands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 44.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Thursday was 44.5 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 44.0 feet. Fld Observed Location Stg Stg Day/Time N. Branch Pipestone Creek Pipestone 44.0 44.1 Thu 9 AM CDT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MORRISON COUNTY At 821 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Upsala, or 15 miles southwest of Little Falls, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Upsala, Bowlus, Flensburg, Sobieski and Elmdale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the pool stage was 71.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Thursday was 71.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise slightly to a crest of 71.7 feet early Monday morning. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Numerous strong, life-threatening, rip currents through mid evening. * WHERE...Coastal Indian River, Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Coastal Saint Lucie, Mainland Southern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands and Coastal Martin Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following area, Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...A possible ice jam is causing water to rise in Galena. Water has risen several feet in the last 24 hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Eddy, Grand Forks and Nelson. In southeast North Dakota, Griggs. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 956 AM CDT, emergency management reported multiple road closures due to overland flooding and washed out roadways. Flooding is already occurring. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks AFB, Larimore, Northwood, Lakota, Emerado, McVille, Michigan, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Tolna, Arvilla, Red Willow Lake, Mekinock, Pekin, Kloten, Niagara, Inkster, McCanna and Kempton.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morrison THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MORRISON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and Shawneetown. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 35.3 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Laramie County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility will be less than a quarter of mile at times. * WHERE...Central Laramie County. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Low lying pastures and timber land along the river begins to flood. Sandy Beach Park at Camden starts to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 25.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 27.1 Thu 9 AM 25.5 23.8 22.1 *Falling*
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Perry; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau affecting Perry, Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Union, Scott and Alexander Counties. .The river will fall below flood stage late tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The Mississippi River backs into several creeks producing flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 24.2 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .For today, strong winds will be concentrated along and east of the central mountain chain of New Mexico. The lowest humidity values of the season are also expected this afternoon along with above normal temperatures and high Haines indices which will lead to another round of critical fire weather conditions. Lighter winds are expected on Friday and more-so into the weekend while above normal temperatures and very dry conditions persist. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 1 to 6 percent this afternoon with a long duration of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alexander, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Alexander; Pulaski The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski, Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River. Minor flooding has begun at Newburgh and it will crest Friday evening. The river is now expected to crest right at flood stage Friday evening. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Cairo. * WHEN...From Friday evening to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly agricultural bottomland and low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 39.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest right at the flood stage of 40.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 40.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Laramie Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo Areas of fog affecting the Northern Ranchlands Surface observations indicate that patchy areas of dense fog have developed across portions of the Northern Ranchlands reducing visibilities down into 1/2 mile to 1 mile range. These areas of fog are mainly affecting the Hebbronville, Falfurrias and Edinburg areas. These areas of fog should dissipate by 9 AM. Morning motorists traveling through the Northern Ranchlands, are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and avoid following other vehicles too closely in areas of fog through the mid morning hours.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX

