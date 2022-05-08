ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How COVID-19 Cases Are Climbing in Montana Compared to the Nation

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fWp94vS00 Though the omicron peak has passed, new daily cases of COVID-19 are ticking up in much of the country. There were an average of 18.8 new daily confirmed cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans in the past week, up from an average of 14.3 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before.

In total, about 80,759,000 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States since the first known infection was identified on Jan. 21, 2020.

In keeping with the national trend, new daily cases are increasing in Montana. Over the past week, there were an average of 7.9 new daily cases of the coronavirus for every 100,000 people across the state, compared to 5.3 new daily cases per 100,000 people the week prior.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily infections has increased in 44 states over the past week. Of all states, Montana reported the 24th largest uptick in average new infections per day over the last week.

The current average daily infection rate in Montana ranks as the 13th lowest of all 50 states.

All COVID-19 data used in this story is current as of May 5, 2022. It is important to note that in some states, weekly infection rates may include cases of the virus that occurred earlier but were not previously counted.

These are all the counties in Montana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Change in new case rate Avg. new daily cases per 100,000 ppl last week Avg. new daily cases per 100,000 ppl 2 weeks ago Total confirmed cases to date
1 Colorado -8.7 16.5 25.2 1,386,228
2 Alaska -1.1 28.1 29.2 244,914
3 Oklahoma -0.7 5.2 6.0 1,041,397
4 Alabama -0.3 4.5 4.8 1,301,805
5 Arkansas -0.1 4.1 4.2 836,117
6 Arizona -0.1 4.7 4.7 2,021,524
7 Indiana 0.2 9.3 9.1 1,703,579
8 Texas 0.3 8.5 8.3 6,746,102
9 Idaho 0.4 4.5 4.1 446,227
10 Vermont 0.6 47.4 46.7 116,084
11 Maryland 0.9 14.8 13.9 1,035,008
12 Wyoming 0.9 4.8 3.9 156,745
13 Kentucky 1.0 11.0 10.0 1,330,084
14 Louisiana 1.2 5.5 4.3 1,174,212
15 Mississippi 1.4 4.3 2.9 798,065
16 Tennessee 1.5 7.6 6.2 2,032,326
17 California 1.6 17.3 15.8 9,247,030
18 North Dakota 1.6 8.9 7.2 241,385
19 New Mexico 1.8 9.8 8.1 523,023
20 Iowa 1.8 9.6 7.8 765,186
21 South Dakota 1.8 4.5 2.7 237,812
22 Nevada 1.9 10.8 8.9 720,739
23 Kansas 2.2 9.9 7.7 775,813
24 Ohio 2.2 10.7 8.4 2,697,058
25 Utah 2.3 7.7 5.4 932,253
26 Nebraska 2.3 7.7 5.4 480,586
27 Montana 2.6 7.9 5.3 274,265
28 Missouri 2.8 10.4 7.6 1,425,626
29 West Virginia 2.9 12.1 9.1 501,968
30 Wisconsin 3.2 23.9 20.7 1,615,315
31 Florida 3.6 20.0 16.4 5,946,185
32 Connecticut 4.1 28.7 24.6 762,097
33 Pennsylvania 4.5 16.2 11.7 2,825,267
34 Delaware 4.6 22.3 17.7 263,269
35 Georgia 4.7 8.1 3.4 2,515,139
36 Minnesota 4.9 23.4 18.5 1,456,778
37 Virginia 5.3 21.3 16.0 1,710,273
38 Illinois 5.6 30.3 24.7 3,151,710
39 Michigan 5.7 20.7 15.0 2,425,946
40 Oregon 6.7 26.1 19.4 725,150
41 New Hampshire 7.2 31.3 24.1 311,625
42 New Jersey 7.2 33.2 25.9 2,269,649
43 New York 7.3 40.1 32.7 5,177,086
44 Massachusetts 9.9 41.9 31.9 1,766,821
45 Washington 13.5 37.0 23.5 1,505,399
46 Rhode Island 13.9 48.3 34.4 355,063
47 South Carolina 15.1 15.1 0.0 1,477,460
48 Hawaii 15.3 32.1 16.8 241,955
49 Maine 28.6 53.4 24.7 248,128
50 North Carolina 35.1 35.2 0.1 2,673,225

