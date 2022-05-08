Coca-Cola opened its first European store in London, featuring a mocktail bar and $250 branded sneakers – take a look

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents What You Get Easy Bluetooth Set Up Balanced Audio Quality Waterproof Long Battery Life The Verdict What Are the Top Alternatives? Bang Olufsen A1 Sony SRS-XB13 Tribit StormBox Pro If you’re hunting for the ideal portable wireless speaker just in time for summer, you know there are about a jillion of them on the market. With so much choice, it can be difficult to make a decision. While there are many brands out there, a pretty safe bet is to start...

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO