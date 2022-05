Coca-Cola opened its first European store in London, featuring a mocktail bar and $250 branded sneakers – take a look

The Coca-Cola store in Covent Garden, London. Abby Wallace/Insider.

Coca-Cola recently opened a pop-up store in central London. It's the firm's first apparel store in Europe, according to store employees.The store is home to a range of Coca-Cola branded merchandise, including clothing, collectibles, shoes, and a bar selling variations on the famous soda.The store has several items of London-related merchandise, a nod to the store's location in the busy shopping and marketplace area of Covent Garden.The shop also features a range of other Coca-Cola branded items, including hoodies, sweatpants, and caps.This pair of Coca-Cola themed trainers costs £195 ($241), one store worker told Insider ......while this Coca-Cola embossed varsity jacket has a price tag of £98 ($121).The pop-up shop is also selling a limited edition "Intergalactic" clothing range. The space-themed range also extends to Coca-Cola drinks and was inspired by the soda's first journey into space.Coca-Cola was the first soda to be consumed in space. Astronauts on the Space Shuttle Challenger took a "space can" along with them on a 1985 mission, according to the Coca-Cola website.Clothing items from Coca-Cola's collaboration with jeans brand, Lee, also feature in the store. According to one worker, Lee made the original uniforms for Coca-Cola's bottlers. The pin-striped jacket is a replica of that uniform, they added.The store also boasts floor-to-ceiling shelves stacked with Coca-Cola collectible bottles ...... as well as glasses in the shape of Coke bottles and tin cans.There is also a station where you can customize your own can of coke.The best part of the store is the "beverage bar," located at the back of the outlet. It made the store feel less like a pop-up and more like a permanent store.The bar served a menu of Coca-Cola based beverages ......including limited-edition mocktails themed around a particular event. This month, the "Winner's Circle" drink was inspired by the FA Cup, an annual soccer competition currently taking place in England.The bar also offered trimmings to the tapped drinks, including a citrus-flavored "Bubble Blaster" which burst into vapor over my drink.The store is a temporary installation and is set to remain open until September.While this is the first Coca-Cola store in Europe, the retail giant also has stores in Orlando, Las Vegas, and the home of Coca-Cola's headquarters, Atlanta.Read the original article on Business Insider