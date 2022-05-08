ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Spring Hill Quarterly Street Sweeping Begins May 10th

By Williamson Source
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spring Hill quarterly street sweeping by Sweeping Corps of America will begin on Tuesday, May 10th. Please...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Williamson Source

City of Franklin Releases Proposed Budget For Fiscal Year 2022-2023

The proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 has been released by City of Franklin Administrator Eric Stuckey. “The past two years have brought extraordinary challenges and change to communities across the United States and around the world,” stated Stuckey. “A year ago, the City of Franklin focused on how we could emerge as a ‘Stronger Franklin’ in the face of these challenges. I am proud to say our community has emerged stronger and is as vibrant as ever. Despite unprecedented economic challenges, the City of Franklin is in excellent financial condition. Our reserves are at strong levels, our debt obligations are relatively low and manageable, and our tax rates are among the lowest in the state. Continued strong financial management and strategic investment will position the City of Franklin to succeed and thrive as the regional and national economy emerges from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson County Property Transfers April 18

See where houses sold for April 18-22, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode. $1,725,000.00Whetstone Ph4699 Thurrock CirBrentwood37027. $1,300,000.00Stream Valley...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spring Hill, TN
Cars
Spring Hill, TN
Government
City
Spring Hill, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Cars
Williamson Source

Photos: Community Enjoys Impressive Lineup of Food Trucks for the 2022 Eat the Street Festival

Eat the Street, presented by United Community Bank, returned to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on May 6, 2022 with an impressive lineup of food vendors. As Williamson County’s premier food truck festival, Eat the Street has been a family friendly tradition since 2011 and is the primary fundraiser for the 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court), a nonprofit organization that helps end the cycle of addiction in our community by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Franklin, TN Makes Southern Living’s List of ‘Charming Tennessee Towns to Visit’

Southern Living recently released its list of “Charming Tennessee Towns Everyone Should Visit this Year.”. At number five on the list is Franklin. “It has a great downtown area surrounding a tree-lined Main Street, which is home to antiques shops, galleries, and restaurants. Shop through downtown at places like Avec Moi, Landmark Booksellers, and The Factory at Franklin while you’re in town,” said Southern Living.
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Sweeping Corps Of America
Williamson Source

Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground with Mayor Cooper and Community Leaders

Tanger Outlets Nashville, the community’s newest open-air outlet center, will officially break ground on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to join Executive Chair of the Board Steven B. Tanger and CEO Stephen Yalof to kick off the construction process and give a first look at what’s in store for the shopping destination.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy