Spring Hill Quarterly Street Sweeping Begins May 10th

The proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 has been released by City of Franklin Administrator Eric Stuckey. “The past two years have brought extraordinary challenges and change to communities across the United States and around the world,” stated Stuckey. “A year ago, the City of Franklin focused on how we could emerge as a ‘Stronger Franklin’ in the face of these challenges. I am proud to say our community has emerged stronger and is as vibrant as ever. Despite unprecedented economic challenges, the City of Franklin is in excellent financial condition. Our reserves are at strong levels, our debt obligations are relatively low and manageable, and our tax rates are among the lowest in the state. Continued strong financial management and strategic investment will position the City of Franklin to succeed and thrive as the regional and national economy emerges from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO