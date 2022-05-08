ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Flair: "I don't need a belt to be WWE queen"

By LORENZO CIOTTI
 4 days ago
During an appearance in the 100th episode of El Brunch de WWE on WWE Español's Instagram profile, Charlotte Flair, the current SmackDown women champion, said she would be interested in unifying the Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles, but she doesn't think about needing the belt to be The Queen...

