Stevie Nicks took the stage for the first time in more than two years when she delivered a headlining set at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 7. The acclaimed songstress opened her set with “Outside the Rain,” a fan favorite track from her 1981 debut solo album Bella Donna. From there, Nicks rolled directly into Fleetwood Mac’s classic hit “Dreams” -- her first time performing the song since it received renewed worldwide interest following a 2020 viral video.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO