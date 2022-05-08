A budding success: Hemp grower looks to the future

Delmer Langley, a Wilson County hemp grower, looks at a hemp bud under a magnifier.

Delmer Langley walks through one of his greenhouses. He is harvesting hemp about every five weeks.

Delmer Langley of D.E.L. Hemp Farm opens a bag to let Chris Flippo of Hero Medz smell the quality of a new strain.

Chris Flippo and Jessica Flippo are opening a new cannabis product dispensary in Wilson.

Wilson County’s only commercial hemp grower says he is pleased with the Jan. 1 transfer of regulation from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Delmer Langley of D.E.L. Hemp Farm got his USDA Hemp Producer License on Jan. 7.

“You’ve got to be FBI fingerprinted before you can get your license,” said Langley, who runs a rural farm in western Wilson County.

Langley put his first hemp plants into the ground on April 16, 2019.

Since then, a wave of growers got into and then out of the hemp growing business.

“It did real well until the fall harvest. When that fall harvest came off and the people in the field came in, the market just tanked,” Langley said. “It just dropped like a rock. It went from me selling a pound of CBD products for $600 to you couldn’t hardly give it away.”

In 2020, Wilson County saw an 90% decrease in hemp acres, with field hemp going from 85 acres in 2019 to zero in 2022.

Langley stuck with it.

Two years ago, Langley said it was hard to sell enough hemp to pay the bills.

But now, he is selling products to a large portfolio of businesses from vape shops to hardware stores to truck stops up and down the East Coast.

Business is good.

UNIFIED REGULATION

On Jan. 1, the state’s hemp pilot program ended, with the USDA taking over hemp regulation.

“I am all right with it,” Langley said. “To start off with, I just thought it was going to be a drastic change.”

He said the bad thing about state regulation was that if a grower had a plant that tested above 0.3% THC, the crop had to be destroyed.

“With the USDA program, you can actually blend it, dilute it down with other hemp matter and get it below,” Langley said. “So if it checks .7 or something like that, you can blend it to get it down below .3. You don’t have to destroy it. So that is a positive.”

Under the North Carolina program, the state sent inspectors to the farm. With the USDA, the grower hires a USDA-certified tester.

“You actually call them when it was about halfway through the flower stage. You called them and they came out here, checked your house and if it came back less than .3, you were good,” Langley said.

Once growers test the crop, they have 30 days to harvest.

A certificate of analysis has to be part of each sale.

Langley said the changeover came without hiccups. Langley has four greenhouses with plants of varying maturity.

“I’ve got a house planted each month,” Langley said. “I’m harvesting about every five weeks.”

His grow operation never missed a beat during the regulatory transition.

“As far as the technical support from them, I’ve got the number for the lady in Washington and she is just as useful as you have ever seen,” Langley said. “They have been just real easy to work with.”

‘AMAZING PLANT’

Langley said the capabilities of the hemp plant are just now being uncovered.

“This product was unknown and it is still unknown,” Langley said. “They are still experimenting with this thing. They found over 100 cannabinoids in this plant, and each one of them is good for a different thing. It is the most amazing plant I have ever seen in my life. It’s got so many health benefits. I am still growing for the health and wellness.”

Langley has broadened the products he is manufacturing to go beyond smokeable to hemp to tinctures, salves, lotions and now Delta 8 and Delta 9 gummies.

“This is legal because Delta 8 is a conversion from the CBD,” Langley said. “You take CBD crude and turn it into Delta 8.”

Chris Flippo, a USDA-certified retailer of hemp products and seller of Langley’s hemp products, explained the conversion.

“Basically, the only difference between Delta 9 THC and CBD is two water molecules,” Flippo said. “So in a vacuum chamber, we are able to add those two water molecules back to CBD and what you end up with as a result is a Delta 8 spike on a chromatograph. It’s definitely identified one location away on a chromatograph from Delta 9 and it is not Delta 9. As the computers got more sophisticated, what used to look like one triangle on a graph, they started seeing three triangles on a graph. So your professional chemist is going to say, ‘Hold on a minute. That is not Delta 9 THC.’”

Flippo plans to open a retail outlet called Hero Medz, a cannabis sales and distribution location, in May.

He and his wife Jessica Flippo currently sell their products out of a tiny office at 2404 Montgomery Drive, Suite A, in Wilson.

Chris Flippo is a bit of a pioneer in the hemp business, having started as one of the earliest certified growers in Wilson County.

Flippo supplied seedlings to other growers and advice on how to best grow the plant.

His goal has always been to open a retail outlet.

“People really like to go to the store to pick it up rather than getting it delivered, so we’re finally doing it,” Flippo said.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Flippo and Langley see changes afoot that could one day make medical marijuana a reality in North Carolina, as it already is in a majority of states.

“In a year, I would love to hear that I was at least working with a company that had a medical marijuana license or that I had one myself, that would be even better,” Flippo said.

Flippo said Langley’s hemp is always grown with perfection and consistency. Langley admits that he has learned an immense amount through trial and error and could actually train others on how to best grow cannabis.

“Medical marijuana is coming real quick,” Langley said.

If medical marijuana becomes legal in North Carolina, Langley admits he will be a good candidate to grow it with the knowledge he has gained from growing hemp.

The North Carolina Compassionate Care Act, a bill currently being considered in the General Assembly, would “prioritize the protection of public health and safety in the creation of a system for the cultivation, processing and selling of medical cannabis.”

For Langley, whose abilities in growing hemp are widely appreciated, a broadening of his talent to medical cannabis would be a natural evolution.

“I think I would be one of the experienced growers to where if it becomes available that I would consider it,” Langley said. “I already know what’s going to be done with this place. It’s going to look like Fort Knox.”

He and a small handful of Wilson County growers got into the crop after the 2017 launch of the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Program administered by the N.C. Hemp Commission.

Advocates hoped then as they do now that hemp, with its multiplicity of products and growing list of medicinal uses, could be a new cash crop for farmers.

The Federal Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 helped take the stigma off of hemp, which is a variety of the cannabis sativa plant and a close relative of the marijuana plant. The FAI Act removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act, which made it legal for farmers to grow it.

BIG START, BIG SLOWDOWN

In 2019, Wilson County grew some 85 acres of hemp and earned $1.9 million in farm gate sales. Until then, hemp had never made the list along with the tobacco, corn, soybeans and other crops produced here.

Stores selling hemp products multiplied, each selling hemp-produced cannabidiol, or CBD, laced tinctures, salves, oils, creams and smokeable hemp varieties, all with less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Large production companies like Criticality, Avient Biosciences, United Natural Hemp Extracts and others opened manufacturing facilities in Wilson.